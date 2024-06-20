‘Toofan’s’ song ‘Dushtu Kokil’ out now

The Eid release, "Toofan", sweeping nationwide tickets and halls alike has officially released its song "Dushtu Kokil" on YouTube.

The item song features an entrancing dance performance by Mimi Chakraborty herself as Shakib Khan's gangster character initially relishes the performance and then takes the floor alongside the actress' character.

Written, tuned, and composed by musician Akassh Sen, the song has been voiced by the musician himself and songstress Dilshad Nahar Kona. The song was recorded by Selim Reza from Focus Studio in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Rabi Majee from Studio Hansadhwani in Kolkata.

This tonally fun song signals the love of a "Dushtu Kokil" that makes the heart flutter. The singer prompts one to surrender themselves to the song's sensation as they move to the rhythm of this song.

"Toofan" is now being screened across theatres around the nation.