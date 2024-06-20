Music
Rapper Aly Hasan faces legal notice for 'Nana-Nati' song

Photos: Collected

Rapper Aly Hasan, who came to prominence with his unique rapping style in popular Coke Studio Bangla song "Ma Lo Ma", has been served a legal notice for alleged contempt of court over his song "Nana-Nati," which was released during Eid-ul-Azha.

The notice was sent by Advocate Fahim Hasnain, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) of Sherpur District Judge Court, on Wednesday.

The song "Nana-Nati," performed by Aly Hasan and Marzuk Russell, was published on a YouTube channel on June 16. It was written by Aly Hasan, with music composed by both Aly Hasan and Marzuk Russell.

The legal notice demands that the offending line "Bortomaner Court e Bichar Chole Note" which loosely refers to "bribery in court" be removed from the song within 15 days. Additionally, Aly Hasan is required to issue a public apology via an online live session. Failure to comply will result in legal action, the notice warns.

Advocate Fahim Hasnain confirmed the issuance of the legal notice on Thursday morning. He explained that the line in question, spoken at the 1:18-minute mark of the song, suggests that justice is bought with money in contemporary courts, which constitutes contempt of court.

"This line creates a misleading perception about the country's judicial system and could undermine public trust in the law," Hasnain stated. "Therefore, Aly Hasan must remove the line immediately and apologize publicly for his mistake."

If Aly Hasan does not comply within the stipulated 15 days, appropriate legal action will be taken against him in court, the notice warns.

