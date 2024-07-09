Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:49 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:55 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Court orders removal of Aly Hasan’s ‘Nana Nati’ from YouTube

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:49 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:55 PM
Photos: Collected

Rapper Aly Hasan, the author of the song "Nana Nati", was served a legal notice for contempt of court. Under the High Court's directive, the song has now been removed from YouTube.

On June 19, Sherpur District Judge Court's assistant public prosecutor Advocate Fahim Hasnain sent the legal notice, alleging contempt of court. The notice demanded the removal of the offensive line, "current court judgments run on money," within 15 days, and required Aly Hasan to apologise publicly. Failure to comply would result in legal action.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman informed the media that the High Court instructed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove the song from YouTube on Sunday (July 7). Following this directive, the song is no longer available on YouTube but can still be found on RBT Entertainment's Facebook page, which is the production company of the song.

When contacted, Marzuk Russell, who collaborated with Aly on the song, said, "I don't know anything about this matter. I only communicated with Aly Hasan. He can provide more information on this issue." However, Aly Hasan declined to comment.

The music video "Nana Nati", sung by and featuring both Aly Hasan and Marzuk Russell, was released on June 16 under the RBT Entertainment banner. The song quickly gained traction on social media. 

The song, jointly composed by Hasan and Russell, features a conversation between a grandfather and grandson, reflecting on past and present Bangladeshi societal contexts. The music video stars Marzuk Russell as the grandfather and Ali Hasan as the grandson.

In the description of the featured video on RBT Entertainment's Facebook Page, they wrote, "'Nana Nati' is a parody song, as a tribute to the traditional Nana Nati's folk story but with a modern twist. It reflects the generational gap and pokes fun as to how our culture has drastically changed due to modernisation and technological advancement."

'Love Sab' exceeds 4.5 million views in just three days
Read more

'Love Sab' exceeds 4.5 million views in just three days

 

Related topic:
Aly Hasanrapper aly hasanRapper Aly Hasan ControversyMarzuk RussellNana Nati song ControversyNana Nati song Legal Notice
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rapper Aly Hasan faces legal notice for 'Nana-Nati' song

2w ago
The melodies of 2023: Music that touched Bangladesh,

The melodies of 2023: Music that touched Bangladesh

6m ago
Ome's ‘Female 4’ secures booking record

Ome's ‘Female 4’ secures booking record

3w ago
Aly Hasan's 'Protaronar Faad' uses rap to raise awareness about scams

Aly Hasan's 'Protaronar Faad' uses rap to raise awareness about scams

4m ago
কোটা আন্দোলন নিয়ে নেতাকর্মীদের সতর্ক থাকতে বললেন কাদের
|রাজনীতি

কোটা আন্দোলন নিয়ে নেতাকর্মীদের সতর্ক থাকতে বললেন কাদের

‘এ নিয়ে কারও কোনো প্রকার উসকানিতে আমরা যাব না।’

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের রিজার্ভ চুরি: ৭৯ বার পেছাল তদন্ত প্রতিবেদন জমার তারিখ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification