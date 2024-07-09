Court orders removal of Aly Hasan’s ‘Nana Nati’ from YouTube

Rapper Aly Hasan, the author of the song "Nana Nati", was served a legal notice for contempt of court. Under the High Court's directive, the song has now been removed from YouTube.

On June 19, Sherpur District Judge Court's assistant public prosecutor Advocate Fahim Hasnain sent the legal notice, alleging contempt of court. The notice demanded the removal of the offensive line, "current court judgments run on money," within 15 days, and required Aly Hasan to apologise publicly. Failure to comply would result in legal action.

Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman informed the media that the High Court instructed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove the song from YouTube on Sunday (July 7). Following this directive, the song is no longer available on YouTube but can still be found on RBT Entertainment's Facebook page, which is the production company of the song.

When contacted, Marzuk Russell, who collaborated with Aly on the song, said, "I don't know anything about this matter. I only communicated with Aly Hasan. He can provide more information on this issue." However, Aly Hasan declined to comment.

The music video "Nana Nati", sung by and featuring both Aly Hasan and Marzuk Russell, was released on June 16 under the RBT Entertainment banner. The song quickly gained traction on social media.

The song, jointly composed by Hasan and Russell, features a conversation between a grandfather and grandson, reflecting on past and present Bangladeshi societal contexts. The music video stars Marzuk Russell as the grandfather and Ali Hasan as the grandson.

In the description of the featured video on RBT Entertainment's Facebook Page, they wrote, "'Nana Nati' is a parody song, as a tribute to the traditional Nana Nati's folk story but with a modern twist. It reflects the generational gap and pokes fun as to how our culture has drastically changed due to modernisation and technological advancement."