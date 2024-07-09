'Love Sab' exceeds 4.5 million views in just three days

On the evening of July 4, CMV's YouTube channel premiered one of the Eid specials "Love Sab" featuring Tawsif Mahbub and Tanjim Saiara Totini. The ensemble cast further includes Kingkor Ahsan, Jibon Roy, Ira, Pauline, Masum Rezwan, Munna, Muhit, Sneha, and others.

The video is on the verge of hitting 5 million views in just three days since its online release. Currently boasting over 4.5 million views, it is anticipated to surpass the 5 million milestone by the day's end. This achievement is particularly impressive for such a short time frame.

What makes this feat even more impressive is that it's neither viral content nor a comedic skit. The rapid success of a simple love story is rather surprising. Probir Roy Chowdhury's screenplay and direction have breathed life into the drama "Love Sab", creating an unexpected hit.

Reflecting on the enthusiastic reception of the drama, the director remarked, "The project was executed with great care. From the outset, I sensed that the audience would appreciate it, but the actual response has exceeded my expectations. When viewers warmly embrace our work after all the dedication we put into it, it significantly lifts our spirits — It feels like our effort has truly paid off. I am now motivated to create even better productions in the future."

The 75-minute-long "Love Sab" is fundamentally a story of friendship, love, and a shared journey. The on-screen chemistry between Tawsif and Totini has captivated both viewers and critics alike.

A viewer from India commented, "The entertainment I derive from watching a one-hour Bengali drama far surpasses what I get from a three-hour Indian movie." Another viewer commented, "Some dramas feel incredibly genuine."

Overall, the drama received widespread acclaim. Several dialogues from it have been shared extensively via reels across social media platforms, and both songs featured in "Love Sab" have become quite popular.