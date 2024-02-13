Aly Hasan's 'Protaronar Faad' uses rap to raise awareness about scams

"Bebshar Poristhiti" remains etched in everyone's memory as it catapulted Aly Hasan to overnight fame. Since then, he has consistently used his talent to sing songs that can create awareness. Continuing this tradition, Aly Hasan recently released another impactful awareness song, "Protaronar Faad".

The song features multiple artistes alongside Aly Hasan, including INDEPENDENT MANAM, Aamin Ale, Sadi Vai, MD Maruf Akon, Ahmed, Shuvo, Alim Khandaker, and Hanif Pagla. All the musicians have actively participated in the music video.

Shochi Shams arranged the music, and Faruk Nipu directed the music video under the agency of X Solutions Limited. The music video was recently released on G Series' music YouTube channel.

Regarding the song, Aly Hasan shared, "We often hear complaints about customers being deceived and losing money through mobile banking. The song emphasises awareness of these issues. Before falling into the trap of exploitation, understand and see 'Protaronar Faad'. Like my previous works, I hope everyone will appreciate my new song."