bKash, DataSoft organise seminar on digital payments in microfinance

M Monjur Mahmud, president of DataSoft Systems, and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, pose for photographs with participants of a seminar organised jointly by the mobile financial services (MFS) provider and DataSoft Systems at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: bKash

Integrating digital payments in the microfinance sector can save work hours, enhance productivity, and simplify instalment and deposit collection, experts said at a seminar.

They added that it could also ensure 24/7 transaction reporting, reduce cash-carrying risk, and increase efficiency of cash management.

They made the comments at a seminar jointly organised by bKash and DataSoft to raise awareness on digital payments at a city hotel recently, read a press release.

Digital payments will ensure overall efficiency and bring dynamism to the country's microcredit activities, they also said.

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, and M Monjur Mahmud, president of DataSoft Systems, attended the programme.

At the event, speakers also discussed making overall microcredit activities more effective, efficient, easier, faster and safer through digital transactions.

Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, Mahfuzur Rahman Chowdhury, executive director of Muslim Aid Bangladesh, Moshiur Rahman, microfinance director of People-Oriented Programme Implementation, Farmina Hossain, operations director of Bureau Bangladesh, Mifta Nayeem Huda, executive director of the Centre for Development, Innovation and Practices, and AKM Sirajul Islam, executive director of BASA Foundation, were among those present.