Actor Marzuk Russell reports fake Facebook page to police

Photo: Collected

Popular lyricist, actor and poet Marzuk Russell has recently filed a complaint to the Detective Branch (DB) of Police to report against a fake Facebook page that runs by his name.

The actor was seen at the DB office in the capital on Sunday and later, he clarified to the media why he was there.

A Facebook page using his name frequently posts anti-government content, garnering numerous likes and comments, Russell informed. Distressed by this, he visited the DB office to file a complaint against the fake page.

"The page named 'Marzuk Russell' is not mine. Someone is using my name and photos to post various content that contains none of my thoughts or intentions," Marzuk Russell told the media.

He added, "For several days now, provocative posts have been made using my name and picture, which have nothing to do with me. I am deeply embarrassed by this. Except for those who know me well through my writing, acting and lifestyle—most people are confused."

Seeking punishment for those managing the fake page, Marzuk said, "Many of the new generation who don't know me are unknowingly sharing these misleading posts from the fake page, causing me a lot of embarrassment. That's why I met with DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid to request that the culprits be identified and punished."

