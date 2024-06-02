Rapper Aly Hasan clarifies controversial comments, announces plans to retire from music

Rising to fame with his hit song "Byabshar Poristhiti", rapper Aly Hasan has recently faced significant backlash following controversial comments made during a TV interview. Despite his acclaimed performance of the immensely popular song "Ma Lo Ma" on Coke Studio Bangla, Hasan's remarks about the nature of his income have sparked widespread criticism.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Hasan stated, "Money from music is considered haram in my religion. My income from my auto-rickshaw business is halal. That's why I buy groceries with my halal earnings and build buildings with media money." This statement led to an outcry online, with many netizens and industry insiders sharing clips of the interview on social media to condemn his views.

Responding to the criticism, Hasan claims his comments were misunderstood. He explained to the media, "I meant that the instruments used in music are considered haram in our Islamic faith. I wish to give up those activities. The interview was an hour long, but only two to three minutes were shown, leading to a misunderstanding. If people watched the full interview, they would understand my perspective. It's not fair to judge based on short clips."

Hasan further clarified, "When you speak continuously for 50 to 55 minutes, sometimes you falter. I may not have articulated my answers well. The statement that has caused the controversy was said in jest."

Regarding the backlash, Hasan commented, "Many are trolling me, but I don't mind. Everyone makes mistakes in their words, behaviour, and actions. I may not have expressed my thoughts clearly. I strive to earn halal and avoid haram –it's a personal preference and not as black and white as it seems."

"Even after working with Coke Studio Bangla, there was criticism. I viewed it as work; some understood, some did not. I'm trying to improve my path to earning," he added.

Despite his decision to quit mainstream music, Aly Hasan plans to remain active in the media. He expressed a desire to focus on writing Islamic music in the future. "We don't always get to choose what we want to do from our hearts. Sometimes we have to do things out of necessity. Music has become that for me. Currently, I am managing both music and my business, but I intend to gradually move away from music."

"I have several ongoing projects that I need to complete. My last song will be titled 'Islam.' After its release, I will stop writing songs. People will understand my reasons for quitting music once that song is out," he concluded.