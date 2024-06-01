Music
Reuters
Sat Jun 1, 2024 05:11 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 1, 2024 05:18 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Jennifer Lopez cancels 'This Is Me...Live' tour to be with family

Reuters
Sat Jun 1, 2024 05:11 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 1, 2024 05:18 PM
Jennifer Lopez cancels 'This Is Me...Live' tour to be with family
Photo: Reuters

Jennifer Lopez said on Friday that her "This Is Me... Live" summer concert tour has been canceled so she can take time to be with her family.

Representatives of Live Nation also announced on Friday that the "On the Floor" singer needs a break to be with "her children, family and close friends."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Lopez wrote on her website onthejlo.com that she is "completely heartsick and devastated" about letting her fans down.

"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again," she added.

The tour cancellation comes amid rampant speculation in the media that her marriage to actor Ben Affleck is on the rocks and may lead to their separation.

Lopez had already canceled seven dates of the North American tour in early May.

BTS unveils intriguing 2024 Festa timeline for 11th anniversary
Read more

BTS unveils mysterious 2024 Festa timeline for 11th anniversary

The 54-year-old was going to be performing songs from her recent 2024 album "This is Me...Now" as a companion to the Amazon MGM documentary of the same name.

Both the album and the documentary were released in February with the album peaking at number 38 on the Billboard album charts.

The tour was originally supposed to begin in Orlando, Florida on June 26 and finish on August 17 in New York's Madison Square Garden.

Related topic:
Jennifer Lopez
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jennifer Lopez

8y ago

I'm very normal: Jennifer Lopez

8y ago
Jennifer Lopez

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Euphoria’ win big

1y ago

Jennifer Lopez Moroccan concert sparks calls for minister's resignation (video)

9y ago

Jennifer Lopez to produce ‘Bob the Builder’ movie

4m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

প্রতিটি স্বর্ণের বার চোরাচালানে ‘ট্যাক্স’ দিতেন এমপি আজিম

আজিমের অপরাধমূলক কর্মকাণ্ড তার নির্বাচনী এলাকায় ছিল একটি ‘ওপেন সিক্রেট’। কিন্তু তার বিরুদ্ধে কথা বলার সাহস করেনি কেউই। কারণ, তেমন কিছু হলেই আজিমের ভাড়াটে গুণ্ডার নির্যাতন, এমনকি হত্যার শিকার হতে...

এইমাত্র
|ফুটবল

কারভাহাল, ভিনিসিয়ুসের গোলে চ্যাম্পিয়ন রিয়াল মাদ্রিদ

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification