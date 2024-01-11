Golden Globe Awards 2024: Who wore what!

Awards season is upon us and we are here for it! Golden Globe is the first big event of the year, with its plethora of stars, glitz and glam galore! Celebrities graced the event with their scintillating presence, delivering some truly fashionable moments. The stars showed up in fantastic outfits, setting the red carpet on fire after months and also providing cues for all things trendy for 2024!

Fresh, emerging actors brought sexy back on the red carpet. Florence Pugh's stunning red Valentino was an absolute showstopper with its tulle skirt and flowers. Selena Gomez's Armani Privé was chic and elegant, with trendy roses on the bust. Rachel Brosnahan aka Mrs Maisel stunned in red as well, which seemed to be the colour of the night. Julianne Moore was brilliant in her red square neck gown.

Carey Mulligan was elegant in a black and white ensemble while Emma Stone was resplendent in an ivory slip dress embroidered with magnificent roses.

America Ferrera and dame Helen Mirren sported classy Dolce & Gabbana creations, each more beautiful than the other. Another winner was Taylor Swift's vintage green Gucci. A sequined number it shimmered and glimmered like leaves after rain!

Another outstanding attire was Jennifer Lopez in her magnificent pink gown with oversized rosettes and a foot-long train.

Billie Eilish is well-known for her off-kilter fashion choices and she didn't disappoint this time with her oversized blazer and skirt ensemble. Another stunning attire was a pristine white Valentino attire sported by Lily Gladstone, which was accompanied by a chic black silk cape with a flowing train. It embodied red carpet glamor in the most incredible way! Dua Lipa's black Schiaparelli was another such classic dress with its opulent gold embroidery and voluminous drop skirt.

Dior has always been a red-carpet favourite, and it didn't disappoint this time around either! Natalie Portman was a vision in her detailed Dior haute couture, featuring thousands of daisies in shades of spring. Jennifer Lawrence wore a midnight blue velvet gown that was elegantly sexy. So was Elizabeth Debicki in her slinky gold number. Perhaps the most arresting outfit of the night was worn by Bond girl Rosamund Pike! Sheer black tulle bodice strewn with black flowers; it was absolute Dior haute couture magnificence! An apple-shaped headpiece made of net adorned her face, cleverly disguising injuries from a ski accident!