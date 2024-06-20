Raihan Rafi announces ‘Toofan’ sequel with original cast

"The script for "Toofan 2" is ready, with the main cast returning and possibly new additions based on the story’s needs”, the director revealed.

The release of "Toofan" during Eid has captivated audiences across Bangladesh, with theatres experiencing overwhelming responses. In a thrilling development, director Raihan Rafi has announced a sequel is in the works, following the film's dramatic cliffhanger ending.

Starring Shakib Khan, "Toofan" carried high expectations even before its release and has not disappointed. Premiering this Eid, the film has already broken records. In a media interview, director Raihan Rafi expressed his excitement and shared insights about the film's success and future plans.

"Toofan" saw a record number of screenings within just three days of its release. "The feeling is indescribable," Rafi said, reflecting on his pleasure.

Despite the increased showings, many theatres reported ticket shortages. At Dhaka's Madhumita Cinema Hall, a scuffle broke out over tickets, underscoring the film's massive demand. At Star Cineplex, "Toofan" reached 51 screenings in a day, surpassing Rafi's previous record of 32 shows for the film "Poran."

"Even with 51 shows, tickets are sold out. Jamuna Blockbuster has started 14 shows, while all three shows at Madhumita are sold out. The demand is nationwide," Rafi emphasised.

Due to high demand, theatres like Chhayabani outside Dhaka have started midnight shows from 12am to 3am, a rarity in Bangladesh but typical for highly anticipated films in India.

"The audience response this time is unlike anything I've seen before. They are expressing their enthusiasm deliberately, not just with usual phrases like 'good' or 'superb,'" Rafi shared.

"With 'Toofan', I didn't aim to replicate the success of 'Poran' or 'Surongo'. I wanted to create a film that would make us proud, like 'Pushpa' or 'KGF'. It seems I have succeeded," he remarked.

"If this success continues, 'Toofan' is poised to be the industry's biggest hit," Rafi confidently stated.

Plans for "Toofan 2" were already in motion before the film's release, but Rafi waited to gauge audience reactions. "The film ends at a point that heightens viewer interest, making a sequel essential," he explained.

"The script for "Toofan 2" is ready, with the main cast returning and possibly new additions based on the story's needs", the director revealed.

In "Toofan", Shakib Khan plays dual roles alongside India's Mimi Chakraborty and Bangladesh's Nabila. The film also features Chanchal Chowdhury, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Salauddin Lavlu, and Gausul Alam Shaon.