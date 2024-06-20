‘Toofan’ draws unprecedented crowds, Mymensingh's hall extends shows

The release of "Toofan" during Eid has captivated audiences nationwide, with theatres reporting overwhelming responses. In a remarkable turn of events, Mymensingh's Chhayabani Cinema held a special midnight screening last Tuesday, a first in the last 20 years, to provide more audiences the opportunity to watch the film, confirms Mohammad Kamal Hossain, the theatre's booking officer.

During the golden era of Bangladeshi cinema, such occurrences were common, but it has been years since theatres have needed to host late-night shows. The unprecedented demand for "Toofan" prompted Chhayabani to schedule extra screenings.

Mohammad Kamal Hossain explained, "We had an overflow of viewers for the 6pm and 9pm shows, with many unable to get tickets. Despite police's efforts, the crowd refused to disperse. Our staff were exhausted from managing the continuous influx. At the request of local authorities and the insistence of the crowd, we decided to hold a special screening from midnight to 3am."

Chhayabani Cinema has a seating capacity of 900, but arrangements were made to accommodate up to 1,000 viewers daily during Eid, Hossain added.

"Since the first day of Eid, every show has been sold out," he said. "Normally, we have four shows a day, starting at noon. Morning shows typically attract fewer people, but demand spikes if the movie is good. The 6pm and 9pm shows are popular with city dwellers, while the noon and 3pm shows draw people from the outskirts. This Eid, we installed air conditioning in the theatre, which has added to the overall comfort and appeal."

When asked about the immense popularity of "Toofan", Hossain attributed it to the film's star power and quality. "After a long time, Shakib Khan has returned with a film to appeal to the masses. We haven't seen him in such an action-packed role before. The film's production is excellent, and it generated buzz even before its release. The viral 'Laage Ura Dhura' song added to the hype. Shakib Khan's huge fan base also played a significant role."

In "Toofan", Shakib Khan plays a dual role, starring opposite India's Mimi Chakraborty and Bangladesh's Nabila. Directed by Raihan Rafi, the film also features Chanchal Chowdhury, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Salauddin Lavlu, and Gausul Alam Shaon.