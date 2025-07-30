TV & Film
Shakib Khan’s upcoming film not inspired by famous mobster

Rumours have been swirling on social media suggesting that Shakib Khan's upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr release draws inspiration from the life of infamous 1990s Dhaka gangster Kala Jahangir. However, the filmmakers have categorically dismissed the speculation.

In an official statement issued today, producer Shirin Sultana and director Abu Hayat Mahmud clarified that the film is not a biopic and bears no connection to any real-life individual.

"We have noticed some misinformation spreading online about the film we are making with Shakib Khan. It is being said that the story is based on Kala Jahangir's life, which is completely untrue," the statement read. 

"This project is being developed on a larger-than-life scale, set in the backdrop of 1990s Dhaka. It will blend elements of crime, love, action, emotion, and family drama."

Though Shakib Khan has officially signed on for the lead role, the film's title is yet to be announced. Director Abu Hayat Mahmud noted that the official title will be revealed in August, hinting that a few additional surprises might also be in store for fans.

The film's screenplay has been penned by Mezbah Uddin Suman and Mohammad Nazim Uddin, based on an original story by Suman.

 

