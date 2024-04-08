Partha Barua, Bappa Mazumdar, Kona and 17 more artistes to come together for an album

Twenty renowned singers have come together with 20 original songs to make the celebrations of the Eid-ul-Azha merrier.

The songs have been produced and will be released under the banner of the popular audio-visual musical project, NHT Musicbox.

Ahmed Razeeb has been at the helm of composing the lyrics, tunes, and music for the songs.

A spectacular line-up of the country's most prominent vocalists that includes Partha Barua, Hamin Ahmed, Bappa Mazumdar, SI Tutul, Mizan Rahman, Kona, Salma, Mahtim Shakib, Abanti Sengupta, Tasnim Anika, Makhon Mia, Kishor, Shafiq Tuhin, Joy Shahriar, Neela Naz, Nasim Ali Khan, actors Imtiaz Barshan, and Zakia Bari Mamo.

The entire album will feature songs in fusion of pop-rock, rock ballads, and contemporary folk. Wahidul Islam Shubho helms the visual production for the album.

Regarding the project, Tansir Taimur, Managing Director of NHT Holdings, states, "Though we have done a lot of work on folk fusion, projects of this nature focusing on original songs are scarce. We aim to enrich the music scene of the country through original songs."

Expressing his excitement regarding the album Ahmed Rajib, the lyricist, composer, and music director, said "I am thrilled to be involved in such a project. I hope to work on more and more high-quality original songs in the future."

To coincide with Eid-ul-Azha, the project will release one song per week for 20 weeks. NHT Holdings Ltd. is the proud sponsor of this initiative. The audio and video of the songs will be available on all major international platforms.