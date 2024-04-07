‘Omar’ drops first song, featuring Kona and Ishan

In anticipation of the upcoming film "Omar," directed by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz, the production team has released its first song titled "Viral Baby," featuring the dynamic vocal talents of Kona and Ishan Mitra.

The song, with lyrics penned by Johny Hoque and composed by Souvik Gupta (Savvy), offers a vibrant preview of the film's musical offerings.

"Omar" marks Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz's fifth production venture, promising a compelling narrative brought to life by a talented ensemble cast. Starring Sariful Razz alongside Shahiduzzaman Selim, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Darshana Banik, Nasir Uddin Khan, Rosey Siddique, and Arfan Mredha Shiblu, the film is set to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and impressive performances.

With captivating tunes and powerful vocals, "Viral Baby" introduces a musical dimension that complements the movie's narrative vision. As the anticipation builds, audiences can look forward to experiencing the full cinematic journey of "Omar" upon its release.