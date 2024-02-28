Kona and Imran unveil new song as ‘Poran’ gains momentum

Last week a drama directed by Muhammad Miftah Anaan titled "Ek Nojor Na Dekhle Tare" premiered on YouTube. Musicians Dilshad Nahar Kona and Imran Mahmudul collaborated to sing the song "Poran" for the drama. The song was released alongside the drama and has garnered significant attention since its debut. Within eight days, it has amassed over one million views, indicating its popularity.

Ahmed Risvy penned the lyrics for the song, while Najir Mahamud composed the music with Sojib Das being credited for arranging it.

Kona expressed, "Several of my previous collaborations with Imran have gained popularity. The song 'Poran' reaffirms that the audience's interest in our duets has not waned; if anything, it has grown. It underscores the anticipation fans have for songs featuring both of us."

Fans of Kona and Imran are currently captivated by the melody of the song "Poran". However, before the fervour for this track subsides, the duo has released another new song titled "Tumi Acho Hridoye".

The same team worked behind the scenes, with Ahmed Risvy handling the lyrics and Sojib Das composing the track. This song also serves as the title track for Hasib Hossain Rakhi's directorial drama with the same name, "Tumi Acho Hridoye". Both Kona and Imran are hopeful that, akin to "Poran", this song will also resonate deeply with audiences.

Kona conveyed her gratitude, stating, "I am thankful to everyone for the overwhelming response to the song 'Poran' within just a few days. I always sing with the audience in my thoughts. Another new song, 'Tumi Acho Hridoye', has also been released for them. I hope the audience will enjoy this song too."

She acknowledged the distinct fan bases for her music and Imran's, emphasising that both of them have garnered followers for their duets. Kona affirmed her commitment to meeting everyone's expectations through their collaborative efforts.

A while back, Kona released a song titled "Daane Baame" featuring US-based artiste Muza, which also garnered significant attention. Now, Kona is collaborating on a music video with another US-based artiste, Fuad.

Fuad Almuqtadir has recently arrived in the country. Together, they've worked on a song named "Bhetore Bahire" with lyrics by Abdar Rahman and composed by Fuad. They have finally planned to film a music video for the song, scheduled for today.

Kona intends to release the song on her YouTube channel, although she hasn't confirmed the exact date yet. She mentioned, "I'll be holding onto the video of the song. It's unlikely to release the song before Eid, as I have several other songs in the pipeline targeting Eid. Therefore, I'll probably release 'Bhetore Bahire' after Eid, seizing the right opportunity."