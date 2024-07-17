Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 17, 2024 01:49 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 01:55 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Runa Laila applauds Kona's performance in 'Dushtu Kokil'

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 17, 2024 01:49 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 01:55 PM
Runa Laila applauds Kona's performance in 'Dushtu Kokil'
Photos: Collected

Runa Laila, the legendary icon of the subcontinent, shares a strong connection with contemporary artistes. Recently, this renowned artiste praised the song "Dushtu Kokil," sung by National Film Award-winning singer Kona.

Runa Laila took to her Facebook account to share her admiration for the song, which was featured in the blockbuster film "Toofan", released during Eid-ul-Azha.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On Monday (July 15), the artiste shared on her Facebook account, "I recently watched the movie 'Toofan.' The production quality is impressive, and Shakib Khan's performance is as good as gold. Both songs are beautifully composed and performed. I enjoyed both tracks, but my favourite is 'Dushtu Kokil'. It has a very catchy tune and is brilliantly voiced by Kona."

Kona was delighted to receive such praise from Runa Laila. She enthusiastically re-shared Runa Laila's post and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the legendary artiste.

Kona wrote, "This is the pinnacle of my career. What more could I have asked for? My deepest love and gratitude to the iconic Runa Laila ma'am."

‘Laage Ura Dhura’ ranks fourth on YouTube's Top 100 chart
Read more

‘Laage Ura Dhura’ ranks fourth on YouTube's Top 100 chart

She added, "Runa Laila ma'am is my inspiration. I am thrilled to receive such praise from her. Her blessings and love will greatly influence my career and help me advance even further."

Related topic:
Runa LailaKonaDushtu KokilNational Film Award-winning singer KonaToofan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Runa Laila reflects on her glorious 58-year journey with music

8m ago
‘Laage Ura Dhura’ controversy: Lyricist speaks out

‘Laage Ura Dhura’ controversy: Lyricist speaks out

20h ago
Muza’s new track with Kona ‘Daane Baame’ out now

Muza’s new track with Kona out now

5m ago

'Toofan' tickets sold out across 12 US halls

2w ago
‘Toofan’s’ record-breaking trajectory worries Shakibians

‘Toofan’s’ record-breaking trajectory worries Shakibians

3w ago
মিডিয়ার হেডিং দেখলে মনে হয় সব আক্রমণেরই আক্রমণকারী ছাত্রলীগ: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

মিডিয়ার হেডিং দেখলে মনে হয় সব আক্রমণেরই আক্রমণকারী ছাত্রলীগ: কাদের

‘এ আন্দোলনের নেতৃত্ব নিঃসন্দেহে অশুভ শক্তির হাতে চলে গেছে। সে অবস্থায় আমরা নিশ্চুপ থাকতে পারি না। আমরা বঙ্গবন্ধুর সৈনিক, মুক্তিযুদ্ধের চেতনায় বিশ্বাসীরা চুপ করে বসে থাকতে পারি না। আমাদের অস্তিত্বের...

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

সিন্ডিকেট সভায় ঢাবি-রাবি-জাবি-চবিসহ সব বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় বন্ধের সিদ্ধান্ত, শিক্ষার্থীদের ক্ষোভ

১৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification