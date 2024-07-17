Runa Laila applauds Kona's performance in 'Dushtu Kokil'

Runa Laila, the legendary icon of the subcontinent, shares a strong connection with contemporary artistes. Recently, this renowned artiste praised the song "Dushtu Kokil," sung by National Film Award-winning singer Kona.

Runa Laila took to her Facebook account to share her admiration for the song, which was featured in the blockbuster film "Toofan", released during Eid-ul-Azha.

On Monday (July 15), the artiste shared on her Facebook account, "I recently watched the movie 'Toofan.' The production quality is impressive, and Shakib Khan's performance is as good as gold. Both songs are beautifully composed and performed. I enjoyed both tracks, but my favourite is 'Dushtu Kokil'. It has a very catchy tune and is brilliantly voiced by Kona."

Kona was delighted to receive such praise from Runa Laila. She enthusiastically re-shared Runa Laila's post and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the legendary artiste.

Kona wrote, "This is the pinnacle of my career. What more could I have asked for? My deepest love and gratitude to the iconic Runa Laila ma'am."

She added, "Runa Laila ma'am is my inspiration. I am thrilled to receive such praise from her. Her blessings and love will greatly influence my career and help me advance even further."