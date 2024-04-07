TV & Film
Sharmin Joya
Sun Apr 7, 2024 08:23 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 08:39 PM

Elita and Nipun act together for the first time

Sharmin Joya
Sun Apr 7, 2024 08:23 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 08:39 PM
Elita and Nipun act together for the first time
Photo: Courtesy

Real-life couple Elita Karim and Ashfaque Nipun are set to share the screen with the direction of Adnan Al Rajeev -- a commercial for a paint brand. The trio who share a great bond in real life, have collaborated for this production, whose shooting is underway at a shooting house in the capital.

While talking about the commercial, Adnan shared, "It has been a while since Ashfaque and I worked together. We collaborated on the fiction 'Middle-class Sentiments' in 2014. After that, I was thinking about who we could cast as the wife, and then I thought what if we could convince Elita to do it, then there would be great chemistry between them. There is this straight-faced humorous characteristic in her."
 

Elita and Nipun act together for the first time
Adnan Al Rajeev Photo: Collected

The entire experience for Elita has been completely new since it is her debut in a TV commercial. "Working alongside Ashfaque Nipun, the esteemed filmmaker, and being directed by Adnan Al Rajeev, the renowned ad filmmaker and producer, is a delight. Both of these individuals have garnered numerous accolades in their field. However, despite their stature, the atmosphere on set felt incredibly familiar, akin to being among friends and family.

Initially, I grappled with nerves and fretted over my performance. Yet, as the shoot progressed, the apprehension melted away, giving way to an enjoyable experience. Adding to the dynamic was Waziha, a three-year-old actor who infused the set with energy, keeping us engaged throughout the shoot."
 

Elita and Nipun act together for the first time
Elita Karim Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Ashfaque Nipun shared that after a decade, he has worked with Adnan. "Sitting on a director's chair is a completely different experience than facing the camera, and I am quite conscious about my own screen presence," adding to this, the "Mohanagar" director said, "It is rare to see a real-life couple as a real-life couple, and that too when both of us belong to different sectors of art. This project is an Eid gift for us, and it was really a sweet surprise for me as I didn't know Elita was going to participate with me."
 

Elita and Nipun act together for the first time
Ashfaque Nipun Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The commercial is expected to release after Eid-ul-Fitr. 

 

Elita Karim and Ashfaque NipunAdnan Al Rajeev
