Sariful Razz starrer 'Omar' unveils lead actress

Photos: Collected

The buzz surrounding ditector Mostafa Kamal Raz's upcoming film "Omar" has reached a fever pitch as the identity of the lead actress has finally been revealed. Starring Sariful Razz in a pivotal role, the film has kept fans guessing about who would be paired opposite him. The mystery was put to rest when the image of Indian actress Darshana Banik was unveiled as the leading lady.

Banik, a 31-year-old star, is set to portray a special character in the film, adding to the anticipation surrounding her role.

The revelation came on Thursday (March 21) when a still image featuring Sariful Razz and Darshana Banik was released on the film's official Facebook page. Prior to this, a picture showcasing the duo alongside Nasiruddin Khan had sparked speculation about their on-screen chemistry. It is anticipated that the trio's dynamic performances will captivate audiences when the film hits theatres.

Darshana Banik

Speaking to Bangladesh Tribune, director Mostafa Kamal expressed his enthusiasm about Banik's involvement in the project, stating, "Darshana Banik's presence is another highlight of our film. Her charisma has the potential to dazzle the audience." 

He also revealed that "Omar" is scheduled for release on the big screen during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival. To build excitement for the film, full-length posters, teasers, and trailers will be unveiled in the coming days, offering audiences a taste of what to expect.

BBC Asian Network adds Shomoy Mahmud's song to playlist
While actress Mehazabien Chowdhury has come up with the name of the film, she will not be appearing in it. Alongside Sariful Razz and Darshana Banik, the ensemble cast includes Shahiduzzaman Selim, Rosey Siddique, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, and Abu Huraira Tanvir. The screenplay is penned by Siddique Ahmed, while Raju Raj handles cinematography. The film was produced by Khorshed Alam under the banner of Master Communications.

Cast of 'Omar'. From left Sariful Razz, Darshana Banik and Nasir Uddin Khan.

The film's soundtrack features songs by Dilshad Nahar Kona, Arfin Rumey, Animes Roy, and India's Ishan Mitra. The lyrics are penned by Someshwar Ali, Joni Haque, and Rassel Mahmud, with music direction and composition by Naved Parvez and India's Savvy, respectively.

Related topic:
OmarSariful RazzDarshana Banik
