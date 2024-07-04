Indian movies and series to watch on OTT this July

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

OTT platforms have become the leading choice for entertainment, surpassing traditional theatres in popularity. Viewers are now tilting towards OTT platforms, which consistently provide a constant stream of new content. This July, several highly anticipated Indian movies and web-series are slated for release on various OTT platforms.

Let's find out when and where you can watch these upcoming movies and series on streaming platforms: 

"Mirzapur 3"

The eagerly awaited third season of India's hit web-series "Mirzapur" returns with fresh tales of politics, betrayal, and family conflicts. The new season is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 9.

Photo: Collected

"Wild Wild Punjab"

Starring Varun Sharma, Sunny Simha, Manjot Singh, and Jassi Gill, "Wild Wild Punjab" has already made its theatrical debut. The film is set to stream on Netflix starting July 10.

Photo: Collected

"Commander Karan Saxena"

Gurmeet Chowdhury leads this thrilling web-series following the adventures of 'Raw' agent Commander Karan Saxena. The series will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8.

Photo: Collected

"Kakuda"

Despite its lukewarm reception in theatres, the horror-comedy film "Kakuda", starring Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh, has found new life on OTT. Audiences are eagerly anticipating its release on Zee-5, where it will be available for streaming starting July 12.

Photo: Collected
"Showtime"

This Emraan Hashmi starrer web-series will feature selective episodes in the format of its title "Showtime". The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 12.

Photo: Collected
