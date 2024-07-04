Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback after eight years

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

If reports are true, Bollywood will soon witness the comeback of Fawad Khan on the silver screen in a Bollywood film. The yet-untitled international project will feature Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in a romantic-comedy film.

Directed by Aarti Bagdi, the film will be shot entirely in the UK, according to reports by the Indian news agency IANS. 

IANS quoted a trade source stating, "Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity among South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Details of this project are being kept under wraps, and everyone is tight-lipped about it." 

According to the source, the romantic comedy film highlights the story of two broken people who meet by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other, unintentionally falling in love. 

Fawad Khan last starred in a Hindi-language film eight years ago. The versatile actor has acted in Indian films such as "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", "Kapoor & Sons", and "Khoobsurat."

One of the biggest actors to hail from Pakistan, Khan's 2022 action-adventure "The Legend of Maula Jatt" became the country's highest-grossing film of all time. In the same year, the actor and producer made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Ms Marvel." 

Fawad Khan will next be seen in the series "Barzakh", reuniting with his "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" co-star Sanam Saeed. 

Pakistani heartthrobs Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Sanam Saeed will headline Netflix's first original from Pakistan, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo." The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.

