‘Barzakh’ trailer: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for new drama-thriller

After weeks of building anticipation with stills and posters, the highly awaited web-series "Barzakh" has finally released its trailer. Directed by Asim Abbasi, the series marks the reunion of renowned Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, who last appeared together in the 2012 hit show "Zindagi Gulzar Hai".

The trailer of "Barzakh" captivates audiences with its intriguing narrative of love and the afterlife.

"Barzakh" follows the poignant journey of a 76-year-old reclusive man who invites his estranged children and grandchildren to his remote valley resort to celebrate an extraordinary and unconventional event—his wedding with the ghost of his first true love. This emotionally profound narrative makes viewers ponder life's mysteries, the afterlife, and the deep bond of love that unites us all.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the picturesque Hunza Valley, the series beautifully showcases the region's ethereal beauty, enriching the storytelling with its serene landscapes.

In addition to Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, the six-episode series features an ensemble cast including Salman Shahid, M Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti.

The series is produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi, which specialises in content from the Indian subcontinent for the OTT platform Zee5 Global. "Barzakh" will be available for streaming worldwide on Zindagi's YouTube channel and Zee5 Global from July 19.