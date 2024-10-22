Fawad Khan secures two major thriller projects

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan has locked in two exciting new projects, as revealed at the recently concluded Tasveer Film Market in Seattle, which is dedicated to promoting South Asian cinema, according to a report from Variety.

Khan will take on a starring role in the newsroom thriller "Behind the Scenes", a dark comedy produced by Modoxy Media and Film Lab++. The project unites notable filmmakers Mehreen Jabbar ("Jackson Heights"), Sarmad Khoosat ("Joyland"), and Mo Naqvi ("Insha'Allah Democracy").

The combination of these talents promises a gripping and layered exploration of the media world, packed with tension and intrigue.

In addition, Khan has landed a key role in "The Prisoner", a crime thriller series for Awedacious Originals. Based on Omar Shahid's bestselling novel, this 1990s-set drama is being developed by Parisa Siddiqi and Ahmer Khan.

The series follows two daring police officers on a covert mission to dismantle a powerful mafia-like political organisation in Karachi. Khan's performance as one of the officers is expected to be a central draw of the series.

The Tasveer Film Market has notably seen celebrated Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor onboard veteran director Jahnu Barua's new project "Whistle in the Wind", an India-Australia co-production, serving as project mentor. Monga Kapoor, known for her work on the Oscar-winning "The Elephant Whisperers", continues her involvement in international ventures with this film.

Focused on elevating South Asian narratives on a global stage, the Tasveer Film Market, also witnessed the unveiling of other exciting projects. Lotus Visual Productions introduced NISA, written and directed by Ambarien Alqadar, which delves into the life of a 28-year-old Muslim woman grappling with personal challenges.

Another highlight is "Lone Star Hijra", directed by Sheila Sawhny, which tells the story of an Indian-American transgender woman's search for sisterhood.

Furthermore, Rita Meher's Luminary Pictures announced multiple development deals, including "The Pharaoh of Pharma", "The Chili Score by Vinny Anand," and "Ronald Austin", and "Good Girls" by Hira Sheraz.

The event also brought in prominent industry figures for an investor lunch, including Shobha Sant (Creativeland Studios), Ameet Shukla (One Community), and Amy Lillard (Washington Filmworks), among others.

Meher, the executive director of the market, expressed her excitement about the collaborations formed during the event, "The collaborations formed here reflect the remarkable talent and vision within our community. This market has not only brought diverse creators together but has also created a table where filmmakers, producers, and industry leaders can exchange ideas, build relationships, and forge new paths for South Asian narratives on the global stage. It's inspiring to see these projects come to life, and I'm proud that the inaugural Tasveer Film Market could serve as a platform for such incredible talent and meaningful partnerships."

Associate director Anupama Bose also shared her enthusiasm, "The enthusiasm and response from industry professionals have been remarkable. We look forward to witnessing the journey of the first batch of Tasveer Film Market projects."

The Tasveer Film Market's success highlights the growing platform for South Asian cinema and its evolving global reach.