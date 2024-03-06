Theatre troupe Swapnadal to honour Hridi Huq

Popular Bangladeshi theatre troupe Swapnadal is going to honour noted actress, playwright, and director Hridi Huq with an award for her contributions to the country's theatre scene.

In continuation of their tradition of honouring esteemed female theatre personalities every International Women's Day, the Swapnadal theatre troupe arranges this award ceremony on March 8 every year.

The award-giving ceremony will be held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's Studio Theatre Hall on Friday at 7pm. This year's slogan is "May women be blessed with the right to shape their own destinies."

In the first half of the evening, Swapnadal will showcase their much-appreciated play, "Chitrangada", which was recently acclaimed at the 25th edition of the largest theatre festival in Asia, India's "Bharat Rang Mahotsav", followed by the award ceremony.

"Our play, 'Chitrangada', is not merely a simple tale of love; it stands as a unique narrative of women's empowerment and individuality. Rabindranath Tagore's compelling story continues to resonate with audiences, touching the hearts of all who experience its production. Therefore, we are staging this feminist tale again on this auspicious day," said Swapnadal's director Zahid Repon.

The award will be handed over to Hridi by the chief guest, renowned actor Ferdous Ahmed, under the presidency of celebrated playwright, educationist and researcher Dr Ratan Siddique. Actress Jyotika Jyoti and Kamruzzaman Balark, the head of the Renaissance Drama Society in Melbourne, Australia, will grace the event as special guests.

"We have been organising this event on the eve of International Women's Day for a decade now to offer our gratitude and respect to the women worldwide. And this year, we are presenting an award to Hridi Huq for her outstanding contribution to theatre," said Swapnadal's director, Zahid Repon.

So far, the Swapnadal felicitated Ferdousi Mazumdar, Shimul Yousuf, Lucky Enam, Nuna Afroz, Irin Parveen Lopa, Sadhona Ahmed, Tropa Mazumdar, Rokeya Rafique Baby, Momena Chowdhury, Asma Aktar Lija, and Jayita Mahalanobish, amongst many others, mentioned Swapnadal Chief Zahid.