Mon Aug 4, 2025 02:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 02:39 PM

Swapnadal to mark Hiroshima Day 2025 with 'Tringsha Shatabdee'

Mon Aug 4, 2025 02:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 02:39 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 4, 2025 02:21 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 02:39 PM
Swapnadal to mark Hiroshima Day 2025 with ‘Tringsha Shatabdee’
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka-based theatre troupe Swapnadal will commemorate Hiroshima Day 2025 with a special performance of their acclaimed production "Tringsha Shatabdee" (The Thirtieth Century) on Wednesday (August 6), at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's Studio Theatre Hall. This marks the 127th staging of the production, which powerfully explores the horrors of war and nuclear destruction through experimental theatre.

Swapnadal to mark Hiroshima Day 2025 with ‘Tringsha Shatabdee’
Photo: Courtesy

The Hiroshima Day programme titled "No More Hiroshima, No More War, No More Weapons" will also include commemorative speeches and discussions with renowned peace activists, writers, and cultural figures, highlighting the urgent need for global disarmament and lasting peace.

Swapnadal to mark Hiroshima Day 2025 with ‘Tringsha Shatabdee’
Photo: Courtesy

As part of the day's programme, a photo and video exhibition on the Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombings will open in the evening, alongside a discussion session on the impact of war and a presentation of the play "Tringsha Shatabdee" at 7pm.

The event is part of Swapnadal's week-long observance that began on July 24, featuring exhibitions and awareness campaigns. Directed by Zahid Repon and inspired by Muhammad Zafar Iqbal's anti-war story, "Tringsha Shatabdee" continues to spark vital conversations about violence and humanity.

