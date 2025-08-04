‘Godhulibelay’ brings Momena Chowdhury back to Dhaka stage

After a successful debut in New York, Momena Chowdhury's solo play "Godhulibelay" is set to hit the Dhaka stage on August 8 at 7pm at the Studio Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Written and performed by Chowdhury and directed by Shamim Shagor, the monologue centres on a woman who, on her 50th wedding anniversary, slips into memory—unveiling decades of repressed pain, humiliation, and unspoken protest. Behind the roles of wife and mother, a quiet rebellion brews.

"This play gives voice to every woman silenced by society," said Chowdhury. "If it inspires even one silent protest to speak, it's worth it."

Director Shamim Shagor noted, "It's not just personal—it's political. A symbolic protest against injustice and silence."

"Godhulibelay" ("At Dusk") follows a woman as she slips into a realm of memories. As the past unfolds, so do long-repressed traumas, losses, and the burden of unvoiced pain. Through these recollections, the audience is led beyond domestic rituals and into the intimate, often invisible, corners of a woman's life—one shaped by sacrifice, denial, and restrained protest.

"This play brings to light what we often suppress," said Momena Chowdhury in a statement ahead of the show. "A woman's body, dignity, dreams, and humiliation—these are not abstract ideas. They live with us. Godhulibelay throws these realities back at the audience, and if it gives even one woman the courage to express what she's held back, I'll consider it a success."

The production is minimalist in its structure but rich in texture. Shagor's direction steers clear of the literal, instead leaning into a blend of sound, silence, shadow, and abstraction. "This isn't simply a character's monologue," said the director. "It's a symbolic protest against systemic silence and the erasure of justice. The language of this play is visual, poetic, and deeply reflective."

Founded in 2011 under Momena Chowdhury's leadership, Shunyan Repertory Theatre has consistently prioritised works rooted in social justice, women's rights, and humane values. "Godhulibelay" continues that tradition, offering a script and performance that resists melodrama in favour of precision and depth.

"Godhulibelay" premiered in June at Jamaica Arts Centre in New York, earning praise from the diaspora audience. Now, the team plans to stage it across Dhaka, including in Mirpur and Uttara, with the ambitious goal of touring all 64 districts in Bangladesh.