‘Paicho Chor-er Kichchha’ returns to the stage at Shilpakala

The beloved folk theatre production "Paicho Chor-er Kichchha" is back on stage today, blending Bangla folklore with age-old theatrical traditions in a vibrant retelling of wit, power, and subversion.

Based on a popular tale from the Khulna region, the play will be performed today (June 16) at 7pm at the Experimental Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

After a long hiatus, this is the 35th production by Dhaka Padatik, promising to reconnect audiences with the earthy aroma of Bangla's storytelling roots.

Written and directed by Kazi Chapal, the production celebrates the play's folk spirit through bold narration, spirited performances, and an immersive, rustic aesthetic. Kazi Chapal's direction seeks to deliver a performance deeply connected to the land—both playful and poignant.

At the heart of the story is Paicho Chor—sharp, slick, and cunning. He infiltrates the royal palace and steals the princess. But this isn't just a heist tale. Beneath the comedy and cleverness lies a sharp critique of power, politics, and the society that enables both.

The entire story is told through a traditional narrator, or kothok, who guides the audience into a folkloric world where the thief becomes a hero, a deceiver, and a mirror to those in charge.

The cast includes Kazi Shila, Shyamal Hasan, Salauddin Rahat, Kiran Zakaria, Kazi Samrat, Alamin Swapon, Suman Ghosh, Joya, Sajal, Sirajum Monira Ikra, Mir Farzana Akhtar Nipa, Barnali Ahmed Setu, Chandrima Mallik Tondra, Kabir Baul, and Shankar Kumar Mandal.