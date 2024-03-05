TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:38 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
Birthday special

I’m currently prioritising family time: Tauquir Ahmed

Shah Alam Shazu
Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:30 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:38 PM
I’m currently prioritising family time: Tauquir Ahmed
Photos: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Known for his remarkable performances on the small screen, Tauquir Ahmed rose to prominence after the resounding success of the drama "Rupnagar" in the 90s. Today (March 5) marks the 58th birthday of this celebrated artiste who has also made his mark as a brilliant filmmaker.

In a conversation with The Daily Star from the US, Tauquir shared his plans for the day, his vision for life and career, and more.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"With each passing day, my passion for engaging in quality projects and dedicating myself further to the arts deepens," he expressed.

Reflecting on his birthday plans, the National Film Award-winning artiste mentioned, "I'll be spending the day with my family." Despite being abroad, he expressed gratitude for the numerous well-wishes he received, stating, " Even though I am outside the country, many people remembered me today and conveyed their good wishes. I'm truly touched by the outpouring of affection."

Director Tauquir's television dramas "Jochhonakal" and "Tomar Boshonto Diney" were two of his most acclaimed works on the small screen. He marked his transition to the silver screen with the directorial debut "Joyjatra" in 2004. Subsequently, his directorial films "Daruchini Dip" (2007) and "Ogyatonama" (2016) earned praise, of which the latter engaged audiences both locally and internationally. Notable films in his repertoire include "Rupkothar Golpo" (2006) and "Fagun Haway", (2019) amongst others.

Abul Hayat takes director’s seat for new drama
Read more

Abul Hayat takes director’s seat for new drama

When questioned about his return, Tauquir revealed, "Last August, I directed the stage play 'Tirthojatri' and also acted in a web series. I plan to return soon."

The "Halda" famed director shared plans for another feature film, while currently prioritising family time. "I am spending quality time with my family, alongside indulging in extensive reading and scriptwriting," he concluded.

Related topic:
Tauquir AhmedHalda movieTauquir Ahmed TirthojatriTirthojatriTauquir Ahmed new film Phagun HawaRupkothar GolpoOgyatonamaTauquir Ahmed birthdayDaruchini Dip
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tauquir Ahmed's Haldaa movie

'Haldaa' heads for hat-trick

Fagun Haway, based on the 1952 movement, is smart but not flawless

Capturing political history in film

celebrity writers

Celebrities who published their books at Ekushey Boi Mela 2023

Tauquir Ahmed's "Joyjatra" starring Bipasha Hayat and Abul Hayat

The price of freedom: Reminiscing ‘Joyjatra’

Tauquir Ahmed makes theatrical comeback with ‘Tirthojatri’

Tauquir Ahmed makes theatrical comeback with ‘Tirthojatri’

জিআই পণ্য, জিআই ট্যাগ, জামদানি, টাঙ্গাইল শাড়ি, মসলিন,
|শিল্পখাত

জিআই পণ্যের বাণিজ্যিক সুবিধা নিতে পারেনি বাংলাদেশ

বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, সংশ্লিষ্টদের প্রথমে জিআই পণ্যগুলোর জন্য লোগো ও নির্দিষ্ট প্যাকেট তৈরি করা উচিত। এরপর তাদের উচিত ক্রেতা সংগঠনসহ অন্যান্য ব্যবসায়ী সংগঠনে পণ্যগুলো তালিকাভুক্ত করে প্রচার, ব্র্যান্ডিং...

এইমাত্র
|স্বাস্থ্য

গ্রামে গিয়ে সেবা দিন, সুযোগ-সুবিধা বাড়িয়ে দেবো: চিকিৎসকদের স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification