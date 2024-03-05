I’m currently prioritising family time: Tauquir Ahmed

Known for his remarkable performances on the small screen, Tauquir Ahmed rose to prominence after the resounding success of the drama "Rupnagar" in the 90s. Today (March 5) marks the 58th birthday of this celebrated artiste who has also made his mark as a brilliant filmmaker.

In a conversation with The Daily Star from the US, Tauquir shared his plans for the day, his vision for life and career, and more.

"With each passing day, my passion for engaging in quality projects and dedicating myself further to the arts deepens," he expressed.

Reflecting on his birthday plans, the National Film Award-winning artiste mentioned, "I'll be spending the day with my family." Despite being abroad, he expressed gratitude for the numerous well-wishes he received, stating, " Even though I am outside the country, many people remembered me today and conveyed their good wishes. I'm truly touched by the outpouring of affection."

Director Tauquir's television dramas "Jochhonakal" and "Tomar Boshonto Diney" were two of his most acclaimed works on the small screen. He marked his transition to the silver screen with the directorial debut "Joyjatra" in 2004. Subsequently, his directorial films "Daruchini Dip" (2007) and "Ogyatonama" (2016) earned praise, of which the latter engaged audiences both locally and internationally. Notable films in his repertoire include "Rupkothar Golpo" (2006) and "Fagun Haway", (2019) amongst others.

When questioned about his return, Tauquir revealed, "Last August, I directed the stage play 'Tirthojatri' and also acted in a web series. I plan to return soon."

The "Halda" famed director shared plans for another feature film, while currently prioritising family time. "I am spending quality time with my family, alongside indulging in extensive reading and scriptwriting," he concluded.