TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Mar 3, 2024 05:13 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 05:17 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Abul Hayat takes director’s seat for new drama

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Mar 3, 2024 05:13 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 05:17 PM
Abul Hayat takes director’s seat for new drama
Photo: Collected

Renowned actor and theatre director Abul Hayat has recently directed a new drama, continuing his tradition of producing dramas around special occasions at various times of the year. He has concluded shooting for the one-hour drama.

The production is titled "Shilabrishtir Shorbot", with the screenplay penned by Abul Hayat based on a story by Rabeya Khatun. Notably, Zakia Bari Mamo and Shahed Sharif Khan portrayed two pivotal roles in the drama.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Abul Hayat said, "The story of 'Shilabrishtir Shorbot' is truly unique and incredibly outstanding. I adapted the screenplay from the renowned fiction writer Rabeya Khatun's story. I thoroughly enjoyed directing this production."

He further added that he enjoys collaborating on projects with compelling narratives. He expressed confidence that the audience will appreciate and enjoy the play.

Zayed Khan’s membership cancelled by Film Artistes Association
Read more

Zayed Khan’s membership cancelled by Film Artistes Association

In response to a question, Abul Hayat said, "Besides acting, I also find a lot of satisfaction in directing. I direct whenever I have a good story to tell."

Zakia Bari Mamo said, "Abul Hayat uncle is an incredibly talented individual, a gifted artiste. It's a pleasure to work under his direction. I'm hopeful that everyone will enjoy the drama."
 

Related topic:
Abul HayatShilabrishtir ShorbotZakia Bari MamoShahed Sharif Khan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Abul Hayat bringing new TV drama this Eid

Abul Hayat bringing new TV drama this Eid

Korean drama ‘Reply 1988’ to feature star-studded Bangla voice ensemble

Korean drama ‘Reply 1988’ to feature star-studded Bangla voice ensemble

Tauquir-Bipasha working under Abul Hayat's direction

Shomi Kaiser and Abul Hayat

Shomi Kaiser-Abul Hayat join forces for TV series

Mamo, Shihab Shaheen confirm divorce after two years

Mamo, Shihab Shaheen confirm divorce after two years

|বাংলাদেশ

বন্যপ্রাণী পাচারের ‘ট্রানজিট’ বাংলাদেশ

প্যাটাগোনিয়ান মারা। কিছুটা খরগোশ ও কিছুটা হরিণের মতো দেখতে এই প্রাণীর আবাসস্থল দক্ষিণ আমেরিকার প্যাটাগোনিয়ার বিশাল এলাকাসহ আর্জেন্টিনার অনেক জায়গায়। এই তৃণভোজী স্তন্যপায়ী প্রাণীটি উপমহাদেশের এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

৮ মাসে সর্বোচ্চ রেমিট্যান্স ফেব্রুয়ারিতে ২.১৬ বিলিয়ন ডলার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification