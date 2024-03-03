Abul Hayat takes director’s seat for new drama

Renowned actor and theatre director Abul Hayat has recently directed a new drama, continuing his tradition of producing dramas around special occasions at various times of the year. He has concluded shooting for the one-hour drama.

The production is titled "Shilabrishtir Shorbot", with the screenplay penned by Abul Hayat based on a story by Rabeya Khatun. Notably, Zakia Bari Mamo and Shahed Sharif Khan portrayed two pivotal roles in the drama.

Abul Hayat said, "The story of 'Shilabrishtir Shorbot' is truly unique and incredibly outstanding. I adapted the screenplay from the renowned fiction writer Rabeya Khatun's story. I thoroughly enjoyed directing this production."

He further added that he enjoys collaborating on projects with compelling narratives. He expressed confidence that the audience will appreciate and enjoy the play.

In response to a question, Abul Hayat said, "Besides acting, I also find a lot of satisfaction in directing. I direct whenever I have a good story to tell."

Zakia Bari Mamo said, "Abul Hayat uncle is an incredibly talented individual, a gifted artiste. It's a pleasure to work under his direction. I'm hopeful that everyone will enjoy the drama."

