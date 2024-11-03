Abul Hayat reflects on cancer battle at his autobiography launch

At the launch of his autobiography, "Robi Poth", Ekushey Padak-winning actor, playwright, and director Abul Hayat was moved to tears, and his heartfelt emotions stirred many in the audience as well.

Held at the gallery auditorium of Shilpakala Academy, the event attracted luminaries from the arts and culture scene, all gathered to honour the life and contributions of Abul Hayat. With eight decades of life and a storied career behind him, Hayat had finally captured his journey in words, offering a window into his personal and professional life.

Organised by the Actor's Guild, the launch featured Dhaka University professor Syed Manzoorul Islam as the chief guest. The auditorium was filled with esteemed figures from the entertainment industry, including Mamunur Rashid, Tariq Anam Khan, Nawazish Ali Khan, and Sara Zaker. Hayat's daughters, actress and architect Bipasha Hayat, who had flown in from the US, and Natasha Hayat, were also there to support their father.

The evening's host, Aupee Karim, invited Abul Hayat to speak. As he took the stage, the weight of his journey became evident. Partway through, he called his wife, Shirin Hayat, onto the stage, holding her hand as he became visibly emotional. He began to cry, his voice breaking as he opened up about his life, moving the audience to a profound silence.

In a rare, candid moment, Hayat shared a deeply personal story. "Three years ago, I found out I had cancer. When I came home from the hospital, I couldn't speak." He paused, then continued, his voice trembling, recalling how his wife had comforted him. "She told me, 'What's the problem? We're all here. You will get better. We will do whatever it takes.'"

He described sleepless nights and moments of despair but expressed deep gratitude for his daughters, Bipasha and Natasha, who became his sources of strength. "They gave me hope, they gave me the courage to keep fighting," he said, his gratitude evident.

With quiet determination, he shared his ongoing battle and the resolve he finds in his family. "Please pray for me," he implored the audience, tears streaming down his face. "I want to keep fighting. My family is with me. Your love is with me."

As Hayat stood in tears, his daughters, Bipasha and Natasha, could no longer hold back their emotions, crying as they watched their father, a figure they had always seen as strong, lay bare his vulnerabilities. The entire auditorium fell silent, with many in the audience visibly moved. It was a moment of shared empathy, a collective acknowledgment of his struggles and triumphs.

Reflecting on "Robi Poth", Hayat said, "This book has been ten years in the making. My family encouraged me to write my autobiography. I don't know how well I've written it, but I've tried."

The emotional atmosphere was softened by actors reading selected excerpts from the book, bringing Hayat's stories to life. Earlier in the evening, singer Farhin Khan Joyita performed a soulful song, while Fahim Hossain Chowdhury captivated the audience with "Akash Bhora Shurjo Tara". Dancer Tahmeena Sultana Mou added an elegant touch with her performance, setting a graceful tone for the event.

Published by Suborno Prakashani, "Robi Poth" is more than an autobiography—it is a mirror of Abul Hayat's journey of resilience, love, and dedication to his craft and his family.

As the event drew to a close, Hayat's legacy became all the more vivid. Through his words, he had shared not only his story but his heart, reminding everyone that behind every artist lies a human being—one who, even at 80, continues to fight, love, and create.