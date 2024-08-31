‘The autobiography has been a journey of 10 years’

Abul Hayat's illustrious artistic journey spans six remarkable decades. An enduring presence in acting, writing, and directing, he has always kept his creative spirit alive. Despite earning a degree in Civil Engineering from BUET, his heart remained firmly rooted in the arts. Over the years, he turned down many lucrative career opportunities, choosing instead to follow his passion for acting. Now, for the first time, the incredible stories of his long and vibrant journey are coming together in one compelling volume. Abul Hayat has completed his autobiography, aptly titled "Robi Poth", inviting readers to explore the captivating tale of a life dedicated to art and culture.

The title "Robi Poth" might seem unconventional, but its story is beautifully simple. Abul Hayat's father, inspired by Rabindranath Tagore, lovingly nicknamed him Robi. This endearing childhood name became the perfect choice for his autobiography, capturing the essence of his journey from the little boy Robi to becoming the eminent cultural personality Abul Hayat. The book, a heartfelt reflection of his life, is now complete. Adding a personal touch to this labour of love, the cover is illustrated by his daughter, actress, and artist Bipasha Hayat.

The veteran actor reveals that it took him a decade to complete his autobiography, even though it's a modest 300 pages. Set to be published by Suborno Prakashani, one might wonder why it took so long. Abul Hayat candidly admits, "I'm quite lazy by nature. I'd write a bit, then set it aside. Some days I'd manage a chapter, others just a page, and then I wouldn't touch it for ages. It was really my elder daughter Bipasha who pushed me to finish it. Her constant reminders became impossible to ignore. Meanwhile, my younger daughter Natasha had already secured a publisher. So, in the end, the combined pressure from both of them finally got me to complete the book after 10 long years."

Abul Hayat's daughters had hoped to release the book on September 7, marking their father's 80th birthday. Though that timeline proved a bit ambitious, the actor shared, citing the publisher, that "Robi Poth" will still make its debut this September. The journey may have taken a little longer than planned, but the excitement of finally sharing his life's story remains just as strong.

When asked which parts of his life he chose to highlight in his autobiography, Abul Hayat responded, "I've written about the moments from my childhood that I felt needed to be shared. Writing made me realise what was worth including, while some things felt better left unsaid. I hope that, together, these stories will give readers a complete picture of my journey." His words promise a candid and thoughtful narrative, offering an authentic glimpse into the experiences that shaped him.

Abul Hayat was born on September 7, 1944, in Murshidabad, India. In 1947, his family moved to Chattogram by train. At just 10 years old, he first stepped onto the stage, beginning a lifelong journey in acting that continues to define his career to this day.