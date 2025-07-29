TV & Film
Abul Hayat returns with two BTV dramas, eyes new directorial venture

Abul Hayat returns with two BTV dramas, eyes new directorial venture
Photo: Ridwan Adid Rupon

Veteran actor, playwright, and director Abul Hayat has significantly reduced his screen appearances in recent times. However, he remains open to acting if the story and character appeal to him. "I no longer have the energy to work continuously like before. With age, the body demands rest. But I can't stay away from acting altogether. So, if there's a good story and a character I like, I'll definitely consider it," he shared.

The actor recently appeared in two productions for Bangladesh Television (BTV). One is a single-episode drama titled "Droho", produced by BTV's Chattogram centre. The other is a serial named "Dhushor Projapoti", written and directed by Tauquir Ahmed for BTV's Dhaka centre.

Abul Hayat and Tariq Anam Khan honour Jamal Uddin Hossain
Abul Hayat

Written by Ahsan Alamgir and directed by Ilan Safir, "Droho" was filmed at the BTV premises in Chattogram on July 25 and 26. Alongside Abul Hayat, the cast includes Arjumand Ara Bokul, Hafizur Rahman Suruz, Ramiz Razu, Syeda Naushin Islam Disha, and Arjumand Ara Bokul's daughter Maria Fariha Upoma.

Speaking about the project, Abul Hayat said, "The story of 'Droho' is very compelling—it's a story of our lives. I enjoy working in such narratives. Also, working in Chattogram is always a pleasure as it becomes a sort of festive reunion with everyone involved."

Abul Hayat reflects on life as he marks his birthday today
Photos: Star

The serial "Dhushor Projapoti" was shot last month at Nokkhotrobari Resort in Gazipur. The cast features Abul Hayat, Shyamal Mawla, Aisha Khan, Dilara Zaman, Dolly Johur, Mir Rabbi, Sabrina Azad, and Tanushree Dutta.

Abul Hayat is also scheduled to shoot for a commercial early next month. In addition, he is planning to direct a new television drama. The story may be based on the works of renowned author Rabeya Khatun or an original by Abul Hayat himself. Once the story is finalised, he will begin writing the screenplay, followed by filming.

Related topic:
Abul HayatAbul Hayat returns with two BTV dramasDrohoDhushor Projapoti
