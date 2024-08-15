Music
Bappa Mazumder releases solo track 'Ek Cup Cha'

Bappa Mazumder releases solo track ‘Ek Cup Cha’
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Recently, singer and lyricist Bappa Mazumder introduced his solo, titled "Ek Cup Cha", with lyrics by Sheikh Rana and music composed and arranged by Bappa himself. This release showcases Bappa's unique and distinctive style.

The artiste recently launched the song on his personal YouTube channel. The music video was produced and released under his own label, BM Workstation.

Reflecting on this release, Bappa Mazumder remarked, "My goal is to imprint the essence of each moment in every project I undertake. The inspiration for the song 'Ek Cup Cha' stemmed from this very philosophy." 

The musician further added, "In an effort to capture this era through melody and rhythm, I sought to approach my role as a singer with a fresh perspective. Meanwhile, lyricist Rana has skillfully conveyed profound emotions through his use of similes in the lyrics, and I believe these sentiments will resonate deeply with listeners."

At the same time, Bappa Mazumder had been occupied for several days with the production of the Dalchhut band's new album. He assured that the band would focus on producing their own singles after the album's release. Recently, Dalchhut's sixth album, "Sanjeeb," was unveiled and has garnered widespread acclaim.

To fulfill his promise to the audience, the artiste released his latest single. Alongside introducing new tracks, the popular singer announced plans to make a return to live performances in the near future.

