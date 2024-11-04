Bappa Mazumder’s odyssey lives on

Bappa Mazumder's journey into the world of music seems almost predestined. Born into a family deeply rooted in classical music traditions, his childhood was filled with melodies and rhythms that shaped him, even though his heart once dreamt of becoming an architect. But as fate would have it, music took over.

Bappa, who has just welcomed a baby girl with his wife, actress Tania Hossain, is overjoyed with the arrival of his second daughter. "As parents, this is an incredibly meaningful moment for us. We believe that the arrival of a girl brings immense blessings to a family. With the birth of our second daughter, our hearts are filled with joy, love, and laughter. We truly feel fortunate."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

For over three decades, Bappa has been an invaluable asset to the country's music industry, and he continues to work on several projects, including his latest song "Shohorer Chokh". Additionally, the musician launched a Bangla Ghazal album, titled "Onubhob", just yesterday.

As the son of legendary classical musicians Ustad Barin Mazumder and Ila Mazumder, Bappa reflects on his deep roots in music. "My father would insist on endless hours of practice for his students. I may not have practised as rigorously as them, but living in a household so immersed in music prepared me in ways I couldn't fully understand at the time," he recalls.

Photo: Collected

Growing up in Dhaka, Bappa was surrounded by a lineage of musical excellence. He mastered the craft from his parents without needing formal training. His early lessons in music were as natural as breathing as his foundation in classical music was cultivated by his father and mother.

"When it comes to creating music, I always need to have the lyrics in front of me. Whether I'm composing, tuning, or singing, the words must resonate with me first. If a lyric touches my heart, the composition naturally flows for it."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

However, Bappa's life doesn't follow a set script. He muses, "I live in the moment, letting my emotions and instincts guide me, wherever they might lead."

"From lyrics to tunes, compositions to performances, I've always tried to explore different approaches," Bappa confides. Experimentation has defined his art, but one thing remains consistent– his refusal to compromise on quality. In a world tempted by fleeting fame, Bappa has always chosen to march to the beat of his own drum.

It all began with a guitar; Bappa's entry into music wasn't as a singer but as a guitarist. He played for various artistes, contributing behind the scenes, and shaping his identity through each note. His first solo album, "Tokhon Bhor Bela" (1995), marked his official arrival as a solo artiste. Soon after, he co-founded the iconic band Dalchhut in 1996 with poet and songwriter Sanjeeb Chowdhury. Together, they influenced a generation's musical taste, blending folk and rock.

Over the years, the musician released 10 solo albums, including "Rater Train," "Dhulo Pora Chithi," and "Janina Kon Montorey." His songs like "Din Bari Jay," "Shurjo Snane Chol," and "Tumi Amar Bayanno Tash" have become timeless hits, etched into the consciousness of his fans.

But his work extends beyond just his solo career. The band Dalchhut, now 28 years old, has endured the test of time, even after the untimely passing of Sanjeeb in 2007. Their latest album, released after a decade, is titled "Sanjeeb," an emotional tribute to the late musician who had been the band's heartbeat.

Now, Bappa is exploring his love for Bangla Ghazal with "Onubhob." He shares, "I've always had a deep desire to sing ghazals. After nearly eight years of planning, I'm finally embarking on a project called 'Onubhob—Bangla Songs in the Ghazal Style.' While my roots are in classical music, I've always explored different genres and feel ready to expand further at this stage in my career."

He adds, "It's not that there's been no attempt to bring Ghazal into Bengali music—just very few. Perhaps listeners' interest hasn't developed in that direction yet. I've taken on this project as an experiment. Let's see how the audience responds."

Excited about the album, Bappa reveals, "The Ghazals are written by Syed Galib Hasan, and two songs have already been completed, along with their music videos. Besides me, Konal and Tanvir Alam Sajib have lent their voices to the project."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

For Bappa, music is much more than a profession. "Music is my life. It's what I wake up to, what I go to bed with." Whether it's his solo work or leading Dalchhut, Bappa's music carries a depth that resonates with listeners across generations. His songs aren't just catchy tunes—they are stories, emotions, and experiences that have shaped him.

Even in today's fast-paced, social media-driven world, the artiste stands firm against fleeting fame. "It scares me to see how shallow social media has become, promoting fame without substance. What are we teaching our children? Does popularity come easily? That's not how I see it. True art takes time, effort, and soul," he shares.

His philosophy is simple: "I believe in hard work, in honing your craft through years of practice. Instant fame is no substitute for the deep sense of fulfilment that comes from creating something meaningful." Though he has strong opinions about social media's impact on music, he's not entirely against it. "I just don't believe in shortcuts," he says firmly. "The only way to achieve lasting success is through dedication."

Clarifying his stance on autotuning in the digital music scene, Bappa notes, "There's often a misunderstanding around autotuning in music. When recording digitally, autotuning is essential to harmonise different tonalities and instruments. The problem arises when it's overused or misused, and that's where I have some reservations."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Addressing recent incidents of concert mismanagement and vandalism, the veteran musician emphasised, "When it comes to concerts, the primary focus should always be on the audience's well-being and creating a positive, enjoyable experience for them. If that's prioritised, many of the issues we see with mismanagement could easily be avoided."

In recent years, there has been a noticeable rise in large-scale indoor concerts featuring international artists, sparking discussions about the treatment and prioritisation of local musicians. Weighing in on the matter, Bappa remarked, "International artistes have always been warmly welcomed in Bangladesh, and rightfully so. However, it becomes an issue when local musicians—especially seasoned ones—are sidelined or given less stage time in favour of foreign acts. That, to me, is concerning. Personally, I wouldn't want to participate in such events, though that's just my view."

Reflecting on the rise of instant fame in today's music scene, the singer expressed his concern, stating, "There have always been songs with simple, commercial appeal, and they don't pose a threat to us as musicians. But my fear is that if this trend isn't kept in check, it could gradually steer public taste away from what I believe is 'real' or 'pure' music."

He continues, "I firmly believe that truly good, meaningful music must be supported, preserved, and given the space it needs to flourish. Anything of genuine value in this world deserves to be nurtured and cherished."

Regarding his fans' expectations, the musician shares, "Every festival, every special occasion, there's an expectation from fans. I try to meet that but in my own way."

At the heart of it all, Bappa remains a man devoted to his art, a torchbearer of a musical legacy that spans generations. "My parents wanted me to have a job alongside my music. For a while, I did both. But eventually, music became my everything," he says. For his fans, Bappa's "everything" continues to be the melodies that fill their hearts, making him a true maestro of his time.