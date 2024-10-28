Music
Bappa Mazumder and Tania welcome their baby girl

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Oct 28, 2024 05:17 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 05:27 PM
Bappa Mazumder and Tania welcome their baby girl
Photo: Collected

Renowned singer-songwriter and music director Bappa Mazumder has become a father once again, welcoming a baby girl with actress Tania Hossain. Bappa, thrilled with the news, shared his joy with Prothom Alo, expressing his excitement over becoming a father to a daughter. 

This morning, at a private hospital in Panthapath, Dhaka, Bappa and Tania celebrated the arrival of their daughter. The delivery was managed by Dr Nargis Fatema, who oversaw Tania's care during the procedure. 

Bappa Mazumder and Tania welcome their baby girl
Photo: Raw Exposure

Sharing his joy, Bappa told Prothom Alo, "This is an indescribable feeling of happiness, beyond what words can capture. We humbly ask for everyone's prayers for our daughter and her mother, both of whom are doing well." 

Bappa Mazumder and Tania welcome their baby girl
Photo: Collected

Tania, a talented actress and television host, had been admitted to the hospital just yesterday. Bappa mentioned that they have not yet chosen a name for their daughter. Their first child, Agnimitra Mazumder Piyeta, was born in December 2019. 

Bappa Mazumder’s ‘Odyssey’ is a lesson on how to arrange concerts
Read more

Bappa Mazumder’s ‘Odyssey’ is a lesson on how to arrange concerts

The couple's journey together began on May 16, 2018, with an engagement surrounded by family at Tania's home in West Panthapath, Dhaka, followed by an intimate wedding ceremony on June 24.

Bappa Mazumder
