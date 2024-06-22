Metallica to hold virtual concert in Fortnite

Metallica, the world-renowned rock band, is set to hold a virtual concert in the popular video game Fortnite. Named 'Metallica: Fuel Fire Fury', Fortnite players can tune in to the virtual concert on two set dates: June 22 at 2 pm, 5 pm, and 11 pm ET, and June 23 at 10 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm ET.

During the collaboration event, players can expect a custom-built concert stage created with Unreal Editor by technology studio Magnopus, featuring the band performing a selection of their iconic hits, including famous tracks such as 'Ride the Lightning' and 'Enter Sandman'.

Furthermore, the ongoing 'Fortnite Festival Season 4', running from June 13 to August 16, is offering a "fully-fledged Metallica experience", according to Fortnite. Players can take on the personas of band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo through earnable character icons.

The Metallica theme extends beyond the Festival mode, with Metallica-inspired content available in other popular Fortnite modes like Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, and Rocket Racing. Fans can also collect limited-edition band-themed cosmetics including outfits and instruments, and participate in special Metallica-themed quests throughout the season, as per Fortnite.