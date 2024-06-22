Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Sat Jun 22, 2024 01:02 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 01:14 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Metallica to hold virtual concert in Fortnite

Tech & Startup Desk
Sat Jun 22, 2024 01:02 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 01:14 PM
Metallica Fortnite
Metallica is coming to Fortnite! Image: Fortnite

Metallica, the world-renowned rock band, is set to hold a virtual concert in the popular video game Fortnite. Named 'Metallica: Fuel Fire Fury', Fortnite players can tune in to the virtual concert on two set dates: June 22 at 2 pm, 5 pm, and 11 pm ET, and June 23 at 10 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm ET.

During the collaboration event, players can expect a custom-built concert stage created with Unreal Editor by technology studio Magnopus, featuring the band performing a selection of their iconic hits, including famous tracks such as 'Ride the Lightning' and 'Enter Sandman'.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Furthermore, the ongoing 'Fortnite Festival Season 4', running from June 13 to August 16, is offering a "fully-fledged Metallica experience", according to Fortnite. Players can take on the personas of band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo through earnable character icons.

The Metallica theme extends beyond the Festival mode, with Metallica-inspired content available in other popular Fortnite modes like Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, and Rocket Racing. Fans can also collect limited-edition band-themed cosmetics including outfits and instruments, and participate in special Metallica-themed quests throughout the season, as per Fortnite.

Related topic:
FortniteMetallica
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Metallica announce North American tour

6y ago

'Legacy of Metal Revived': Dhaka defies drizzle for a night of metal

7m ago
Metallica Lux Æterna and 72 Seasons

Metallica returns to the big stage with Lux Æterna and 72 Seasons

1y ago
বিশ্বব্যাংক
|অর্থনীতি

বিশ্বব্যাংক থেকে ৯০০ মিলিয়ন ডলার ঋণ পেল বাংলাদেশ

‘প্রয়োজনীয় সংস্কারগুলো বাংলাদেশকে প্রবৃদ্ধি ধরে রাখতে এবং জলবায়ু পরিবর্তন ও অন্যান্য সংকট মোকাবিলায় সহায়তা করবে।’

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

তিস্তার পানি কমলেও, এখনও বিপৎসীমার ওপরে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification