Hans Zimmer to debut in Bollywood, collaborate with AR Rahman

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has commenced shooting for "Ramayana", with Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Nitesh and producer Namit Malhotra have enlisted the services of Oscar-winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for the project. Hans Zimmer is renowned for his work on films such as "The Lion King", "Man of Steel", "Interstellar", "Dark Knight" Trilogy, and "Inception", among others.

According to a source cited by the portal, "Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian film industry with 'Ramayana'. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of this film."

The source mentioned that AR Rahman is also composing the music for "Ramayana", further stating, "It's a match made in heaven. Two global talents are set to team up for the present India's story to the world."

The initial instalment of the "Ramayana" trilogy is currently in production and is being hailed as the most expensive film in Indian cinema. Ranbir, Sai, Sunny, and Yash are anticipated to commence shooting for their roles shortly. The film is speculated to be released around Diwali 2025. Recently, footage from the film's set has emerged online.

Reportedly, Sheeba Chaddha and Lara Dutta are set to appear in the movie. Lara is portraying the character of Lord Ram's step-mother Kaikeyi, while Sheeba is taking on the role of Manthara, who is known to have persuaded Kaikeyi that the throne of Ayodhya rightfully belonged to her son Bharat, leading to the exile of her step-son Ram from the kingdom.