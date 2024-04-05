Billie Eilish stuns Instagram followers by adding them to ‘Close friends’ list

In a recent surprising move, Billie Eilish, the Grammy-winning singer, added her entire 111 million Instagram followers to her "Close friends" list on Thursday (April 4). This unprecedented action gave her fans an intimate glimpse into her personal life, leading to a flurry of reactions across various platforms.

While fans initially speculated about the reasons behind this unexpected gesture, many believe it might be tied to the announcement of her highly anticipated third studio album. Eilish, known for hits like "Ocean Eyes" and "You Should See Me in a Crown", shared a tantalising Instagram story featuring a picture of her hand against what appears to be either an underwater scene or a starry night sky, hinting at something brewing beneath the surface.

Billie Eilish shares new teaser for her new era on her Close Friends story. pic.twitter.com/Drxd4mArEB — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 4, 2024

This move follows Eilish's earlier hinting at the completion of her upcoming album, which she suggested had been "mastered" in a post back in February. Although specific details about the album, such as its title or tracklist, remain shrouded in mystery, eagle-eyed fans have noted a consistent theme of a solid blue-coloured background across Eilish's social media profiles, including Instagram and her newly rebranded X account (formerly Twitter).

Before the revelation of her "Close friends" story, Eilish posted a mysterious question on her general Instagram story, asking, "Do you know how to bend?" against a backdrop of striking blue text on a black background, further fueling speculation among her dedicated fanbase.

WTF DID I JUST GOT ADDED TO BILLIE'S CLOSE FRIENDS??!!?#BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/X44lwQ6i51 — Monn (@singhmonikaaaaa) April 4, 2024

Unsurprisingly, fans took to social media to express their astonishment and excitement over being included in Eilish's exclusive circle. One fan tweeted, "gonna pretend Billie Eilish personally put me on her close friends' story list," while another wrote, "opening Instagram and pretending that Billie Eilish personally put me on her close friends' list; this is how I feel, to be honest."

The humour was not lost on others, with a fan jokingly imagining their own funeral scenario, quipping, "my mum at my funeral: 'whys Billie Eilish here??' me: that's my close friend."