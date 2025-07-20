Billie Eilish teases upcoming 3D project with James Cameron

Billie Eilish has teased an upcoming 3D collaboration with legendary filmmaker James Cameron, known for "Titanic", "Avatar", and "The Terminator".

During the first night of her sold-out concert in Manchester on Saturday, Eilish addressed the crowd, noting the unusually high number of cameras and hinting at a special project in the works.

"I can't say much, but I'm working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it's going to be in 3D," she said. "These four shows here in Manchester—you and I are part of a thing I'm making with him."

She also mentioned that Cameron was present in the audience and jokingly added she'd likely wear the same outfit for the next four nights of filming.

While details remain under wraps, it's not yet known whether her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas will be involved.

Eilish's previous film ventures include the 2021 documentary "The World's a Little Blurry" and the concert film "Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles". She's currently on tour promoting her third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft".

Meanwhile, James Cameron is gearing up for the release of "Avatar: Fire and Ash", scheduled to hit theatres on December 19, with a runtime expected to exceed that of "The Way of Water".