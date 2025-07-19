Music
Oni Hasan electrifies Dhaka

Guitarist Oni Hasan made his long-awaited return with "Let's Vibe – Oni Hasan featuring All Stars", held at Aloki Convention Centre yesterday, July 19. The event brought together some of the country's most prominent rock musicians for a night charged with a fascinating display of musical prowess.

The daylong event, arranged by Dhaka Broadcast, featured both a guitar masterclass and a full-scale evening concert. The masterclass began at 3:30 PM, followed by the concert, which officially kicked off around 7:50 PM.

The day opened with a special masterclass that offered more than just technical instruction — it became an interactive space where fans and musicians connected on a personal level. Zubair Hasan from "Indalo" led the session by breaking down the chord structures of his popular songs. He explained the progressions, answered questions, and gave aspiring guitarists a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process.

When Oni Hasan entered the scene, the admiration and craze was immediately evident by the way he got surrounded by fans. Despite the crowd, Hasan remained engaged and approachable. He answered a wide range of questions — from gear choices to practice habits — and even joined one attendee on stage for an impromptu jam.

By 7:50pm, the concert stage came alive. The venue was filled with fans eager to see the former Warfaze and Vibe guitarist headline. He was joined by an all-star lineup including Jamshed Chowdhury (Powersurge), Raef Al Hasan Rafa (AvoidRafa), Taawkir Tajammul, Zohad Yazdani (Bagdhara), Fardin Fayez Omee, Minhaj Ahmed Mridul, and several others. Wali Muhammad Akbar (Vibe) also made a surprise appearance. Each artist brought their own sound and following, turning the event into a kind of unofficial summit of Bangladesh's rock scene.

The show opened with fan favourites like "Amar Shongbidhan", "Sesher Opashe", "Bidhatari Ronge Aka", and "Odhora" — all featuring Zohad on vocals, with Wali on keys for selected tracks. Interspersed between vocal performances were instrumental pieces showcasing Oni's solo work: "Blissful Youth", "Until We Meet Again", "The Himalayas is Where My Heart Rests", and "Shrine Revisited".

The tone of the evening shifted mid-show with a blistering Pantera tribute. Jamshed took on vocals while Rafa handled the drums for "Mouth for War", "Walk", and "Cowboys from Hell". One of the night's standout moments came when Rafa took the mic for "Cemetery Gates", delivering a powerful performance. The set wrapped up with "Fucking Hostile", ramping up the energy in the room.

Two Megadeth classics — "Dread and the Fugitive Mind" and "Tornado of Souls"— followed, with Jamshed leading vocals.

The concert's final part returned to local originals, with Zohad performing "Shopnodeb" and "Chena Jogot". The night concluded with all three frontmen — Zohad, Rafa, and Jamshed — sharing the stage for "Naa" and "Purnota".

Despite some early delays, "Let's Vibe" delivered everything fans came for: tight performances, memorable collaborations, and a deep sense of nostalgia. For Oni Hasan, it marked not just a return to the Dhaka stage, but a reaffirmation of his place in the country's rock scene. Whether this marks the beginning of more solo work or new projects, one thing is certain — the audience is still listening, and they're ready for more.

