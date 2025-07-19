Remembering Humayun Ahmed's transcendent legacy

Humayun Ahmed remains an enduring figure in the history of Bengali literature. His works continue to enamour readers and resonate across generations, keeping his legacy alive not only in books but also in the world of film and television.

The day marks the 13th death anniversary of this legendary writer and storyteller. Humayun Ahmed passed away in 2012 while receiving medical treatment in the United States. His passing left a profound void in Bangladesh's literary and entertainment spheres, one that fans and admirers still feel deeply.

Born on November 13, 1948, in the village of Kutubpur in Kendua upazila of Netrakona, Humayun Ahmed began his literary journey shortly after Bangladesh's independence.

His debut novel, "Nondito Noroke," published in 1972, made an immediate impact and launched a career that would produce countless beloved works including "Jochhona O Jononir Golpo," "Moddhyanno," "Deyal," "Matal Hawa," "Shonkhonil Karagar," "Shrabon Megher Din," "Eishob Dinratri," "Gouripur Junction," "Leelaboti," and "Kobi."

Photo: Star file photo

Characters like Himu, Misir Ali, and Shubhro became iconic figures in Bangladeshi literature, particularly among the youth. His literary excellence earned him several prestigious awards such as the Bangla Academy Award (1981), Ekushey Padak (1994), and multiple National Film Awards.

In television, his breakthrough came with the 1980s drama "Eishob Dinratri," which was followed by other beloved serials like "Bohubrihi," "Nokkhotrer Raat," "Aaj Robibar," and "Kothao Keu Nei."

Photo: Star file photo

His impact on cinema was equally profound. As a director, he crafted films such as "Aguner Poroshmoni," "Dui Duari," "Shyamol Chhaya," and "Ghetuputro Komola," all of which are regarded as milestones in Bangladeshi film history. Many of the songs he wrote for these projects have also become classics.

Over the years, Humayun Ahmed won the National Film Award seven times in various roles, including screenwriter, lyricist, and director, demonstrating his versatile genius.

To commemorate his death anniversary, a range of events has been held at Nuhash Palli in Gazipur. Fans across the country, including in his birthplace, have organised memorials, reading sessions, exhibitions, and prayer gatherings to honour his memory.