Channel i lines up special programmes celebrating Humayun Ahmed, Kabori, and Afzal Hossain

July 19 marks the death anniversary of celebrated author Humayun Ahmed and the birth anniversary of iconic Bangladeshi actress Sarah Begum Kabori. To commemorate the day, Channel i has planned special programming in their memory.

At 11:30 am on July 19, Channel i will air the Humayun Ahmed-written drama "Onno Konokhane", directed by Abul Hayat. Later that evening, at 6 pm, the channel will broadcast a special discussion titled "Tumi Chole Eso Ek Borshay" in remembrance of the prolific writer. Poet Hasan Hafiz, Anandadhin editor Mazharul Islam, and artistes Faruk Ahmed and Munmun Ahmed will participate in the programme, directed by Anannya Ruma.

To pay tribute to Kabori, Channel i has arranged a three-day film screening. On July 19 at 3:05 pm, the channel will broadcast her film "Masud Rana", directed by Masud Parvez and originally released in 1974.

On July 20 at 3:05 pm, viewers can watch the acclaimed film "Bodhu Biday", directed by Kazi Zahir. The same day at 5:30 pm, a special programme titled "Samayiki", hosted by Abdur Rahman, will feature Kabori's final interview.

On July 21 at 3:05 pm, the channel will air either "Koto Je Minoti", directed by Ibne Mizan, or "Binimoy", directed by Subhash Dutta.

Additionally, Channel i will celebrate the birthday of renowned actor and director Afzal Hossain on July 19 with a special episode of Taroka Kothon airing at 12:30 pm. The episode will feature Afzal Hossain as the special guest.