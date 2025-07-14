Music
Oni Hasan returns with all-star concert and masterclass

Let’s Vibe – Oni Hasan featuring All Stars
Photos: Collected

Renowned guitarist Oni Hasan, formerly of Warfaze and Vibe, is set to return to Dhaka's stage with a solo concert titled "Let's Vibe – Oni Hasan featuring All Stars" on July 18. The event will take place at the Aloki Convention Centre in the capital and will also feature a guitar masterclass led by Hasan himself.

Organised by Dhaka Broadcast, the concert is scheduled to run from 3pm to 10pm. Alongside Hasan, the show will include performances by prominent names from the country's rock scene, including Mizan Rahman of Artcell, Jamshed Chowdhury of Powersurge, and Rafa of AvoidRafa and Cryptic Fate. More than ten performers have been confirmed so far, with additional names expected to be announced in the coming days.

The concert will be preceded by a guitar masterclass in the afternoon, conducted by Oni Hasan. He will be joined in the session by guitarists Zubair Hasan of Indalo and Tawakir Tajammul, among other leading musicians. According to the organisers, the masterclass offers a rare opportunity for aspiring guitarists to learn directly from some of the country's top performers.

Tickets for the event are already available through online platforms. Early bird rates are set at TK 800 for students and TK 1,000 for general admission. A combo ticket, granting access to both the concert and the masterclass, is priced at TK 2,500. Tickets for the masterclass must be purchased separately from general admission.

Oni Hasan began his music career at the age of 18, first performing with the band Vibe. Following the band's disbandment, he joined Warfaze, where he gained a reputation for technical precision and stage presence. In 2011, he left Bangladesh to pursue higher education and has since settled in China, where he currently resides with his wife.

Related topic:
Oni HasanOni Hasan concert in DhakaOni Hasan songs
