Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Apr 13, 2024 01:05 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 13, 2024 01:11 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Oni Hasan to perform in Dhaka after 10 years

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Apr 13, 2024 01:05 PM Last update on: Sat Apr 13, 2024 01:11 PM
Oni Hasan to perform in Dhaka after 10 years
Photo: Collected

Renowned guitarist Oni Hasan is set to return to Dhaka after a decade for a series of live shows. This announcement has sparked excitement among his fans, who frequently discuss his potential visits via social media. The anticipation reached a peak yesterday when Hasan himself confirmed the upcoming performances.

In a video message, he revealed that he will be staging a show in Dhaka after nearly 10 years in May. Additionally, he will collaborate with musician Mizan on a song during his visit.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Oni Hasan was last seen on stage in Dhaka with the former band Warfaze nearly a decade ago. He began his journey as a guitarist at the age of 18, starting his career with the band Vibe. After parting ways with Vibe, he joined Warfaze.

In 2011, Hasan left the country for higher education and is currently residing in China, where he also got married.

Tanjeel Sultan Khan Turja’s film makes waves at Adfest 2024
Read more

Tanjeel Sultan Khan Turja’s film makes waves at Adfest 2024

This return to Dhaka marks a significant moment for Oni Hasan and his fans, who eagerly await his comeback performance after a prolonged absence.

 

Related topic:
Oni Hasanguitarist Oni HasanwarfazeVibe
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

James headlines ‘School of Rock’, a concert for a noble cause

James headlines ‘School of Rock’, a concert for a noble cause

Meet the man behind ‘Obak Bhalobasha’

Book news: ‘Banglar Rock Metal’ charts history of Bangla band music

Oni Hasan and Mizan together, 11 years after 'Purnota'

Oni Hasan and Mizan together, 11 years after 'Purnota'

‘Cholo Bangladesh’ concert set to boost the spirit of cricket

পহেলা বৈশাখে হামলার শঙ্কা নেই: ডিএমপি কমিশনার
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পহেলা বৈশাখে হামলার শঙ্কা নেই: ডিএমপি কমিশনার

সন্ধ্যার মধ্যে শেষ করতে হবে সব অনুষ্ঠান।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

‘মম এক হাতে বাঁকা বাঁশের বাঁশরী আর হাতে রণতূর্য’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification