Oni Hasan to perform in Dhaka after 10 years

Renowned guitarist Oni Hasan is set to return to Dhaka after a decade for a series of live shows. This announcement has sparked excitement among his fans, who frequently discuss his potential visits via social media. The anticipation reached a peak yesterday when Hasan himself confirmed the upcoming performances.

In a video message, he revealed that he will be staging a show in Dhaka after nearly 10 years in May. Additionally, he will collaborate with musician Mizan on a song during his visit.

Oni Hasan was last seen on stage in Dhaka with the former band Warfaze nearly a decade ago. He began his journey as a guitarist at the age of 18, starting his career with the band Vibe. After parting ways with Vibe, he joined Warfaze.

In 2011, Hasan left the country for higher education and is currently residing in China, where he also got married.

This return to Dhaka marks a significant moment for Oni Hasan and his fans, who eagerly await his comeback performance after a prolonged absence.