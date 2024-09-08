Warfaze marks 40 years with US tour, featuring Babna Karim

Warfaze has officially embarked on a US tour as the iconic Bangladeshi band celebrates its 40th anniversary highlighting its enduring legacy. For four decades now, Warfaze has shaped the sound of Bangladeshi rock and kept the Bengali language thriving through its powerful lyrics and melodies. With numerous albums, awards, and hits under its belt, the band's influence stretches far beyond the borders of Bangladesh, reaching Bengalis around the globe.

One of the key figures behind Warfaze's legacy is Babna Karim, the band's original bassist. Known for creating some of their most memorable songs, including the '90s classic "Obak Bhalobasha", "Mounota", and "Jokhon", Babna has played an essential role in the band's history. Although he has lived in the United States for nearly three decades, Babna's connection to Warfaze remains unbroken.

"I never left Warfaze. Since I don't live in Bangladesh, I'm not always seen with the band, but I still perform occasionally as a guest. In any way possible, I stand by Warfaze and always will," Babna Karim told The Daily Star in a June interview. His words reflect a deep bond with the band that transcends geographical boundaries.

Babna, who currently resides in Houston, Texas, is slated to join Warfaze on stage during their US tour, starting with the Minnesota show on September 21. His return to the stage is sure to excite long-time fans who remember the energetic days of Warfaze's early years.

The tour kicked off on September 7 in Indiana, with founding members Tipu and Palash leading the charge. It will continue with performances on September 27 in Los Angeles, October 5 in Dallas, October 11 in Houston, October 13 in Austin, and October 19 in Boston.

Each stop on the tour will give fans a chance to experience Warfaze's music live, celebrating a band that has defined a generation.

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Warfaze is also planning a new album, which will feature contributions from Babna Karim.