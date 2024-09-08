Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Sep 8, 2024 05:47 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 05:55 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Warfaze marks 40 years with US tour, featuring Babna Karim

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Sep 8, 2024 05:47 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 05:55 PM
Warfaze marks 40 years with US tour, featuring original bassist Babna Karim
Photos: Collected

Warfaze has officially embarked on a US tour as the iconic Bangladeshi band celebrates its 40th anniversary highlighting its enduring legacy. For four decades now, Warfaze has shaped the sound of Bangladeshi rock and kept the Bengali language thriving through its powerful lyrics and melodies. With numerous albums, awards, and hits under its belt, the band's influence stretches far beyond the borders of Bangladesh, reaching Bengalis around the globe.

Warfaze marks 40 years with US tour, featuring original bassist Babna Karim

One of the key figures behind Warfaze's legacy is Babna Karim, the band's original bassist. Known for creating some of their most memorable songs, including the '90s classic "Obak Bhalobasha", "Mounota", and "Jokhon", Babna has played an essential role in the band's history. Although he has lived in the United States for nearly three decades, Babna's connection to Warfaze remains unbroken.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Warfaze marks 40 years with US tour, featuring original bassist Babna Karim

"I never left Warfaze. Since I don't live in Bangladesh, I'm not always seen with the band, but I still perform occasionally as a guest. In any way possible, I stand by Warfaze and always will," Babna Karim told The Daily Star in a June interview. His words reflect a deep bond with the band that transcends geographical boundaries.

Babna, who currently resides in Houston, Texas, is slated to join Warfaze on stage during their US tour, starting with the Minnesota show on September 21. His return to the stage is sure to excite long-time fans who remember the energetic days of Warfaze's early years. 

Warfaze marks 40 years with US tour, featuring original bassist Babna Karim

The tour kicked off on September 7 in Indiana, with founding members Tipu and Palash leading the charge. It will continue with performances on September 27 in Los Angeles, October 5 in Dallas, October 11 in Houston, October 13 in Austin, and October 19 in Boston. 

Each stop on the tour will give fans a chance to experience Warfaze's music live, celebrating a band that has defined a generation.

Warfaze marks 40 years with US tour, featuring original bassist Babna Karim

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Warfaze is also planning a new album, which will feature contributions from Babna Karim.

The premiere OTT and Digital Content Award returns
Read more

Blender’s Choice The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards returns

Related topic:
warfazewarfaze 2024 tourwarfaze 40 yearswarfaze 40th anniversaryWarfaze albumsWarfaze band memberswarfaze concert datesbabna karimBabna Karim Obak BhalobashaBabna Karim interview
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Meet the man behind ‘Obak Bhalobasha’

1y ago
quota reform movement 2024 | Not a concert: Musicians unite to amplify students’ voices

Not a concert: Musicians unite to amplify students’ voices

1m ago
James headlines ‘School of Rock’, a concert for a noble cause

James headlines ‘School of Rock’, a concert for a noble cause

11m ago

Book news: ‘Banglar Rock Metal’ charts history of Bangla band music

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

রাষ্ট্র পুনর্গঠনে ‘জাতীয় নাগরিক কমিটি’ গঠন

৫৫ সদস্যবিশিষ্ট জাতীয় নাগরিক কমিটি ঘোষণা দেওয়া হয়েছে।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

শ্রমিক বিক্ষোভে ব্যাহত পোশাক রপ্তানি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification