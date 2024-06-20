Warfaze's Tipu named official artiste for Zildjian drum brand

In a significant recognition for Bangladesh's music scene, Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu, renowned as the co-founder and band Leader of Warfaze, has been appointed as an official artiste for the popular drum brand Zildjian.

Tipu, born on July 15, 1970, is celebrated not only as a drummer but also as a rhythm composer, lyricist, and music producer.

Warfaze, a cornerstone of Bangladesh's heavy metal and rock genre since its inception in January 1986, has been propelled by Tipu's dynamic drumming and inventive rhythmic compositions across all eight of the band's albums. His contributions extend beyond Warfaze, having also made a significant impact with bands like "Pentagon" and "Winning", where his drumming prowess helped achieve widespread acclaim.

Tipu's endorsement by Zildjian marks a milestone in his career, highlighting his exceptional talent and influence in the global music community. Known for his distinctive setup, which includes Zildjian's renowned cymbals such as the 14" A Custom Hi-Hats, 16" A Custom Medium Crash, and the 22" K Series Heavy Ride, Tipu's preference for quality has resonated with musicians worldwide.

In an interview with Zildjian, Tipu shared insights into his musical journey and inspirations. When asked about his sources of inspiration, he emphasised, "Peacefulness and Happiness," reflecting a deep-seated connection between his music and personal ethos.

For aspiring drummers, he offered words of wisdom: "Be patient, Listen to good music, and Practice!"

Among his favourite Zildjian cymbal combinations, Tipu singled out the A Custom Avidas and the K-Series Cymbals.