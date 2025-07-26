Warfaze to embark on tour marking 40 years of rock music

Legendary Bangladeshi rock band Warfaze is set to embark on a two-month Canada tour this September and October, marking four decades of their musical journey.

Organised by MNC Entertainment, the "Warfaze Canada Tour 2025" will span ten cities across the country, kicking off on September 6 in London, Ontario, and wrapping up on October 3 in Winnipeg. Other stops include Vancouver, Edmonton, Halifax, St. John's, Regina, Saskatoon, Toronto, and Ottawa.

"It's more than just a concert — it's a celebration of 40 years of rock legacy," the organisers stated, promising a nostalgic and electrifying experience for fans across Canada.

Earlier this year, Warfaze toured Australia for a month as part of their anniversary world tour. In 2023, the band officially completed 40 years since their formation, with founding member Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu announcing a year-long plan to tour both domestically and internationally, including the US, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, and India.

Meanwhile, fellow Bangladeshi band Ark is also set to tour Canada from late August through September, with a performance scheduled at the "Mixtape Music Festival 2025" in Scarborough, Ontario, on September 13, where they will share the stage with Shironamhin.

The upcoming tours signal a major moment for Bangladeshi rock music on the global stage, as two of the country's most celebrated bands prepare to make history abroad.