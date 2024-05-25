Warfaze reprises ‘Obak Bhalobasha’ in magical Coke Studio outing

Warfaze's "Obak Bhalobasha" can be said to be a cult classic that remains cherished by those who grew up in the '90s. With its meaningful lyrics and beautiful arrangement, it holds an important place in our childhood memories. Therefore, when Coke Studio Bangla announced, that they were going to rearrange the song for its third season, everyone eagerly anticipated Warfaze's majestic performance.

Entering their 40th year, Warfaze re-envisioned this golden track. The song was originally composed when the lead vocalist penned the lyrics amidst the crashing waves on the shores of Cox's Bazar—the longest uninterrupted natural beach in the world. Coke Studio's music video hence opened with beautiful clips of sand and moonlight.

Penned, composed, and voiced by Babna, this track immediately transports you to a magical place. One can't help but fall in love with the melting vocals as nostalgia triumphs within.

The collaboration with Ibrahim Kamal Ahmed and Samir Hafiz further invigorates the experience, while Warfaze's lead vocalist, Palash Noor, elevates the second part of the song with his powerful voice. Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu's drums and Shams on the keyboard make the overall track truly brilliant.

This new rendition is a tribute to the cult classic, featuring a choir, a string orchestra, and a heavily distorted guitar riff. Warfaze creates a harmonious symphony of nostalgia, sparking the same fire in the hearts of today's youth as it did for their parents and older siblings.

It reminds us of the real magic of love and nature, timeless like the spirit of youth. The new arrangement was composed, arranged and performed by Warfaze with the Coke Studio Team.