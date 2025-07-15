Politics
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Tue Jul 15, 2025 02:07 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 03:46 AM

‘BNP now a protector of Mujibism’

Tue Jul 15, 2025 02:07 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 03:46 AM
Says Nahid in Patuakhali
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Tue Jul 15, 2025 02:07 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 03:46 AM
Nahid Islam criticizes bnp
Photo: Sohrab Hossain/Star

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party, yesterday accused the BNP of becoming a "protector of Mujibism", aligning themselves with what he called a "fallen fascist regime".

Speaking at a rally organised by the NCP on Circuit House Road in Patuakhali in the afternoon, Nahid said, "BNP is now protecting the ideology of Mujibism like the previous government. They are involved in corruption, extortion, and criminal activities just like the previous government."

He added, "In July last year, we did not only fight against Sheikh Hasina -- we fought to uproot extortion, terrorism, and corruption. We cannot unite with those who stand in the way of building a new Bangladesh free from these evils."

Highlighting internal threats, Nahid said, "Earlier, we believed our enemies were outside the country. Now, we see that the enemies are within. There's a conspiracy against us because we are speaking against this ongoing system. There's an effort to keep us divided so we cannot unite. But with public support, we will respond to these conspiracies."

He further criticised the BNP, saying, "Previously one party was involved in corruption and extortion, and now another party continues the same practices. We fought against fascism, and we won't let it re-emerge in any form."

Nahid further declared, "We will force the government to accept the 'July Charter' by August 3."

Among others, Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Joint Secretary Momtaz Sarwar Niva, Joint Convener Mujahidul Islam Shaheen, joint member secretaries Zahirul Islam Musa, Mushfiqur Rahman Johan, and Tamim Ahmed, and Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara and Senior Joint Convener Samanta Shermeen were present.

Earlier in the day, central and local NCP leaders joined a procession that began near the Circuit House and marched through key streets of the town before ending at the rally venue.

Related topic:
Nahid Islam
