Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 04:53 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Taka gains against dollar after several years

Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 04:53 PM
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:23 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 04:53 PM
Exporters to get Tk 108.5 for a dollar from Aug 1

The local currency has started to strengthen against the US dollar for the first time in several years, as the official exchange rate dropped by Tk 2.20 over the past five days amid a growing inflow of greenbacks.

As of today, the inter-bank exchange rate for selling the US dollar stood at Tk 120.1, down from Tk 122.3 on July 9, according to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bank.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The buying rate at the inter-bank level was Tk 119.5 per dollar.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the taka began weakening against the dollar in 2022 due to instability in the foreign exchange market, driven by turmoil in both global and local economies. Since July that year, the Bangladeshi currency has depreciated by about 30 percent.

Industry insiders attributed the recent appreciation to several factors: a surge in remittance inflow following the political changeover, a decline in illegal cross-border transactions and money laundering, and the disbursement of funds from multilateral lenders.

In fiscal year 2024–25, remittances to Bangladesh hit a record $30.32 billion, marking a 26.81 percent—or $6.4 billion—year-on-year increase, as per Bangladesh Bank data.

To meet the conditions of a $4.7 billion loan programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the central bank in May adopted a more flexible exchange rate regime following months of stalemate.

Although bankers initially feared the move would fuel further depreciation, it helped stabilise the market instead, said a senior official of the Bangladesh Bank. The stability also contributed to a rise in the country's foreign currency reserves, he added.

As of July 10, Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves stood at $24.54 billion (BPM6), up from $21.06 billion a year earlier.

In response to the rapid decline in the dollar rate, the Bangladesh Bank began purchasing greenbacks from the market on July 13.

The central bank bought $171 million through an auction from 18 commercial banks, the first such move under the newly introduced floating exchange rate regime.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Areif Hussain Khan told The Daily Star that the dollar's falling trend was not a positive sign for the market, prompting the regulator to step in.

"We want to keep the forex market stable, because both a rise and a fall are not good indicators," he said. "If the dollar weakens too much, exporters and remitters feel discouraged and suffer losses."

"We purchased $171 million from 18 commercial banks, and the cut-off rate was Tk 121.5 per dollar," he added.

Related topic:
Taka rises against US dollarTakaUS dollar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Govt should restore discipline in banking sector: FBCCI president

2y ago
BB creates Policy Advisor post

BB’s dollar sales this FY go past $12b

2y ago
Personified 1000 taka notes looking at cash being thrown

I am a 1000 taka note and I feel unwanted

2y ago
explanations sought from banks for unusual USD rates

Bangladesh Bank sells US dollar at Tk 101 for first time

2y ago
foreign loan

Private sector’s foreign loan repayment to drop 42% in 2023

2y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অভ্যুত্থানের পর সুব্রত বাইন দেশে ঢুকে আধিপত্য বিস্তারে অস্ত্র সংগ্রহ শুরু করেন

অস্ত্র মামলায় তার বিরুদ্ধে পুলিশের জমা দেওয়া চার্জশিটে এ তথ্য জানানো হয়েছে।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ২ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৩৩০

২৪ মিনিট আগে